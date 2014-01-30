Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.75 01.25/01.75 04.00/05.00 07.63% 07.26% 07.75% (Jan 29) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.05% 07.05% 07.05% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.50/37.50 76.00/78.00 126.00/128.00 167.00/169.00 1100 35.50/37.50 76.25/78.25 126.50/128.50 167.50/169.50 1200 35.50/37.50 76.50/78.50 126.50/128.50 168.00/170.00 1300 35.50/37.50 76.00/78.00 126.00/128.00 167.00/169.00 1400 35.50/37.50 76.50/78.50 127.00/129.00 168.00/170.00 1500 36.25/37.25 77.25/78.50 127.50/129.00 168.50/170.50 1600 36.50/37.50 78.00/79.00 128.50/129.50 170.00/171.00 1715 36.50/37.50 77.25/78.75 127.00/129.00 168.00/170.00 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 39.00/41.00 79.00/81.00 129.00/131.00 169.50/171.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.00/211.00 251.50/253.50 289.00/291.00 334.50/336.50 1100 209.00/211.00 251.00/253.00 289.00/291.00 334.50/336.50 1200 209.50/211.50 252.00/254.00 289.50/291.50 335.00/337.00 1300 209.00/211.00 251.50/253.50 288.50/290.50 334.00/336.00 1400 210.00/212.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 336.00/338.00 1500 211.00/213.00 253.50/255.50 291.50/293.50 337.00/339.00 1600 212.00/214.00 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 338.50/340.50 1715 210.00/212.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 335.50/337.50 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 211.00/213.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 335.50/337.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 377.00/379.00 414.00/416.00 456.50/458.50 495.00/497.00 1100 377.00/379.00 414.00/416.00 456.50/458.50 495.00/497.00 1200 377.50/379.50 415.00/417.00 457.50/459.50 496.00/498.00 1300 376.50/378.50 413.50/415.50 456.00/458.00 494.50/496.50 1400 378.50/380.50 415.50/417.50 458.50/460.50 497.00/499.00 1500 379.50/381.50 417.00/419.00 459.50/461.50 498.00/500.00 1600 381.50/383.50 419.00/421.00 462.00/464.00 500.50/502.50 1715 378.00/380.00 415.00/417.00 458.00/460.00 497.00/499.00 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 377.50/379.50 414.50/416.50 456.50/458.50 495.00/497.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.47% 8.48% 8.54% 8.40% 8.29% 8.23% 1100 8.49% 8.52% 8.59% 8.43% 8.30% 8.23% 1200 8.50% 8.54% 8.59% 8.45% 8.32% 8.26% 1300 8.49% 8.49% 8.56% 8.41% 8.31% 8.24% 1400 8.48% 8.53% 8.61% 8.44% 8.33% 8.26% 1500 8.55% 8.58% 8.63% 8.48% 8.38% 8.30% 1600 8.61% 8.64% 8.68% 8.53% 8.42% 8.35% 1715 8.62% 8.61% 8.64% 8.48% 8.37% 8.31% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 8.35% 8.35% 8.54% 8.38% 8.27% 8.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.17% 8.15% 8.13% 8.08% 8.02% 7.98% 1100 8.18% 8.16% 8.14% 8.09% 8.03% 7.99% 1200 8.20% 8.17% 8.15% 8.11% 8.05% 8.00% 1300 8.17% 8.15% 8.13% 8.09% 8.03% 7.98% 1400 8.21% 8.18% 8.16% 8.11% 8.05% 8.01% 1500 8.25% 8.22% 8.19% 8.14% 8.08% 8.03% 1600 8.29% 8.25% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.07% 1715 8.25% 8.21% 8.18% 8.14% 8.08% 8.04% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 8.16% 8.13% 8.11% 8.07% 8.01% 7.97% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5600/62.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com