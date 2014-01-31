Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.00 03.75/04.75 01.25/01.75 07.31% 07.31% 07.31% (Jan 30) 1000 05.25/06.75 01.25/01.75 04.00/05.00 07.63% 07.26% 07.75% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/36.00 75.00/77.00 125.00/127.00 166.00/168.00 1100 33.50/35.50 74.50/76.50 124.50/126.50 165.50/167.50 1200 34.00/36.00 75.00/77.00 125.00/127.00 166.00/168.00 1300 34.50/36.50 75.50/77.50 125.50/127.50 166.50/168.50 1400 35.00/36.50 75.50/77.50 125.50/127.50 166.50/168.50 1500 34.00/36.00 75.00/77.00 125.00/127.00 166.00/168.00 1600 35.00/36.00 75.75/77.25 125.50/127.50 167.00/169.00 1715 34.50/36.50 75.50/77.50 125.50/127.50 167.00/169.00 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 36.50/37.50 77.25/78.75 127.00/129.00 168.00/170.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.00/210.00 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 333.00/335.00 1100 207.50/209.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 331.50/333.50 1200 207.50/209.50 250.00/252.00 287.00/289.00 331.50/333.50 1300 208.50/210.50 251.50/253.50 289.50/291.50 334.00/336.00 1400 208.50/210.50 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 333.00/335.00 1500 208.00/210.00 250.50/252.50 287.50/289.50 331.50/333.50 1600 209.50/211.50 252.50/254.50 290.00/292.00 334.50/336.50 1715 209.00/211.00 252.00/254.00 289.00/291.00 333.00/335.00 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 210.00/212.00 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 335.50/337.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 375.50/377.50 412.50/414.50 455.00/457.00 494.00/496.00 1100 373.50/375.50 411.00/413.00 453.50/455.50 492.00/494.00 1200 373.50/375.50 411.00/413.00 453.50/455.50 492.00/494.00 1300 376.00/378.00 413.50/415.50 456.00/458.00 494.50/496.50 1400 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 455.00/457.00 493.50/495.50 1500 373.50/375.50 411.00/413.00 453.50/455.50 492.00/494.00 1600 377.00/379.00 414.50/416.50 457.00/459.00 495.50/497.50 1715 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 455.00/457.00 494.00/496.00 (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 378.00/380.00 415.00/417.00 458.00/460.00 497.00/499.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.58% 8.63% 8.47% 8.35% 8.30% 1100 8.42% 8.53% 8.59% 8.43% 8.33% 8.27% 1200 8.53% 8.58% 8.62% 8.46% 8.33% 8.27% 1300 8.63% 8.62% 8.65% 8.48% 8.37% 8.32% 1400 8.67% 8.62% 8.65% 8.48% 8.36% 8.30% 1500 8.51% 8.56% 8.61% 8.45% 8.34% 8.28% 1600 8.59% 8.59% 8.62% 8.48% 8.37% 8.32% 1715 8.60% 8.60% 8.63% 8.48% 8.36% 8.31% (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 8.62% 8.61% 8.64% 8.48% 8.37% 8.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.23% 8.20% 8.17% 8.13% 8.07% 8.03% 1100 8.21% 8.15% 8.13% 8.09% 8.04% 7.99% 1200 8.20% 8.16% 8.13% 8.09% 8.04% 7.99% 1300 8.26% 8.21% 8.18% 8.14% 8.08% 8.03% 1400 8.23% 8.19% 8.16% 8.12% 8.06% 8.01% 1500 8.20% 8.14% 8.12% 8.08% 8.03% 7.98% 1600 8.24% 8.19% 8.17% 8.13% 8.06% 8.01% 1715 8.22% 8.16% 8.13% 8.09% 8.04% 8.00% (C1osing Jan 30) 1715 8.25% 8.21% 8.18% 8.14% 8.08% 8.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.6800/62.6900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com