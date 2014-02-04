Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 06.99% 06.99% 06.99% (Jan 31) 1000 05.00/06.00 03.75/04.75 01.25/01.75 07.31% 07.31% 07.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 74.00/76.00 124.00/126.00 165.50/167.50 1100 33.00/35.00 74.00/76.00 124.00/126.00 165.50/167.50 1200 33.25/35.25 74.50/76.50 125.00/127.00 166.00/168.00 1300 33.00/35.00 74.50/76.50 124.50/126.50 166.00/168.00 1400 33.00/35.00 74.50/76.50 124.50/126.50 166.00/168.00 1500 33.00/35.00 74.00/76.00 124.00/126.00 165.50/167.50 1600 33.50/34.50 74.50/76.00 124.50/126.00 166.00/168.00 1715 33.00/35.00 74.00/76.00 124.00/126.00 165.50/167.50 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 34.50/36.50 75.50/77.50 125.50/127.50 167.00/169.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.50/209.50 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 332.00/334.00 1100 207.50/209.50 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 332.00/334.00 1200 208.00/210.00 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 332.50/334.50 1300 208.00/210.00 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 332.50/334.50 1400 208.00/210.00 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 332.50/334.50 1500 207.50/209.50 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 332.00/334.00 1600 208.25/210.25 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 332.00/334.00 1715 207.50/209.50 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 332.00/334.00 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 209.00/211.00 252.00/254.00 289.00/291.00 333.00/335.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 374.00/376.00 411.50/413.50 454.50/456.50 493.00/495.00 1100 374.00/376.00 411.50/413.50 454.50/456.50 493.00/495.00 1200 374.50/376.50 412.00/414.00 455.00/457.00 493.50/495.50 1300 374.50/376.50 412.00/414.00 455.00/457.00 493.50/495.50 1400 374.50/376.50 412.00/414.00 455.00/457.00 494.00/496.00 1500 374.00/376.00 411.50/413.50 454.50/456.50 493.50/495.50 1600 374.00/376.00 411.50/413.50 454.25/456.25 493.00/495.00 1715 374.00/376.00 411.50/413.50 454.00/456.00 493.00/495.00 (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 455.00/457.00 494.00/496.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.60% 8.61% 8.63% 8.48% 8.36% 8.31% 1100 8.60% 8.62% 8.64% 8.49% 8.37% 8.32% 1200 8.65% 8.67% 8.69% 8.50% 8.37% 8.30% 1300 8.61% 8.65% 8.66% 8.49% 8.37% 8.32% 1400 8.60% 8.64% 8.65% 8.49% 8.37% 8.31% 1500 8.59% 8.60% 8.62% 8.47% 8.35% 8.30% 1600 8.60% 8.63% 8.65% 8.50% 8.38% 8.31% 1715 8.61% 8.62% 8.65% 8.49% 8.38% 8.32% (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 8.60% 8.60% 8.63% 8.48% 8.36% 8.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.23% 8.18% 8.15% 8.11% 8.06% 8.01% 1100 8.24% 8.18% 8.15% 8.11% 8.06% 8.01% 1200 8.23% 8.18% 8.15% 8.11% 8.06% 8.01% 1300 8.24% 8.18% 8.15% 8.11% 8.06% 8.01% 1400 8.24% 8.18% 8.14% 8.10% 8.06% 8.01% 1500 8.22% 8.17% 8.14% 8.10% 8.05% 8.01% 1600 8.23% 8.17% 8.14% 8.10% 8.05% 8.00% 1715 8.25% 8.19% 8.16% 8.12% 8.06% 8.02% (C1osing Jan 31) 1715 8.22% 8.16% 8.13% 8.09% 8.04% 8.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5600/62.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com