Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 06.98% 06.98% 06.98% (Feb 3) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 06.99% 06.99% 06.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.50/33.50 72.50/74.50 122.50/124.50 163.50/165.50 1100 31.00/33.00 72.00/74.00 122.00/124.00 162.50/164.50 1200 31.00/33.00 72.00/74.00 122.00/124.00 163.00/165.00 1300 30.25/31.75 70.75/72.75 120.75/122.75 162.00/164.00 1400 31.25/32.25 72.00/73.50 122.00/124.00 162.75/164.75 1500 31.00/33.00 71.50/73.50 121.50/123.50 162.50/164.50 1600 31.75/32.75 72.25/73.75 122.25/124.25 163.00/165.00 1715 31.00/33.00 71.50/73.50 121.50/123.50 162.50/164.50 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 33.00/35.00 74.00/76.00 124.00/126.00 165.50/167.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.50/207.50 248.00/250.00 285.00/287.00 328.50/330.50 1100 204.50/206.50 247.00/249.00 284.00/286.00 327.50/329.50 1200 205.00/207.00 248.00/250.00 285.50/287.50 329.00/331.00 1300 204.00/206.00 246.00/248.00 283.50/285.50 326.50/328.50 1400 204.50/206.50 246.50/248.50 283.50/285.50 327.50/329.50 1500 204.00/206.00 246.50/248.50 283.50/285.50 327.00/329.00 1600 205.00/207.00 247.00/249.00 284.00/286.00 327.50/329.50 1715 204.50/206.50 247.00/249.00 284.00/286.00 327.50/329.50 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 207.50/209.50 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 332.00/334.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 370.00/372.00 407.50/409.50 450.00/452.00 488.50/490.50 1100 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 449.00/451.00 487.50/489.50 1200 370.50/372.50 408.00/410.00 450.50/452.50 489.00/491.00 1300 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50 448.00/450.00 486.50/488.50 1400 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 449.00/451.00 487.50/489.50 1500 368.50/370.50 406.00/408.00 450.50/452.50 487.00/489.00 1600 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 449.00/451.00 487.50/489.50 1715 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 449.00/451.00 487.50/489.50 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 374.00/376.00 411.50/413.50 454.00/456.00 493.00/495.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.60% 8.61% 8.44% 8.33% 8.26% 1100 8.49% 8.56% 8.58% 8.40% 8.30% 8.24% 1200 8.48% 8.55% 8.58% 8.42% 8.32% 8.27% 1300 8.27% 8.44% 8.51% 8.38% 8.28% 8.21% 1400 8.43% 8.54% 8.59% 8.41% 8.29% 8.22% 1500 8.48% 8.53% 8.57% 8.41% 8.30% 8.24% 1600 8.53% 8.57% 8.61% 8.43% 8.32% 8.24% 1715 8.48% 8.53% 8.57% 8.41% 8.31% 8.25% (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 8.61% 8.62% 8.65% 8.49% 8.38% 8.32% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.17% 8.11% 8.08% 8.04% 7.99% 7.95% 1100 8.15% 8.10% 8.07% 8.03% 7.98% 7.94% 1200 8.19% 8.13% 8.09% 8.05% 8.01% 7.96% 1300 8.14% 8.08% 8.05% 8.01% 7.97% 7.93% 1400 8.14% 8.10% 8.07% 8.03% 7.98% 7.94% 1500 8.16% 8.11% 8.07% 8.05% 8.02% 7.95% 1600 8.16% 8.11% 8.07% 8.04% 7.99% 7.95% 1715 8.17% 8.12% 8.08% 8.05% 8.00% 7.96% (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 8.25% 8.19% 8.16% 8.12% 8.06% 8.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5250/62.5350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com