Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.01% 07.01% 07.01% (Feb 4) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 06.98% 06.98% 06.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.50 70.00/72.00 119.75/121.75 160.25/162.25 1100 29.25/31.25 70.00/72.00 119.50/121.50 160.50/162.50 1200 29.00/31.00 70.00/72.00 119.50/121.50 160.50/162.50 1300 29.25/31.25 70.00/72.00 119.50/121.50 160.50/162.50 1400 29.25/31.25 70.00/72.00 120.00/122.00 161.00/163.00 1500 29.25/31.25 70.25/72.25 120.25/122.25 161.25/163.25 1600 29.25/31.25 70.00/72.00 120.00/122.00 161.00/163.00 1715 29.00/31.00 70.00/72.00 120.00/122.00 161.00/163.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 31.00/33.00 71.50/73.50 121.50/123.50 162.50/164.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 244.00/246.00 281.00/283.00 324.50/326.50 1100 202.50/204.50 244.00/246.00 281.00/283.00 324.00/326.00 1200 202.00/204.00 244.50/246.50 281.50/283.50 325.00/327.00 1300 202.00/204.00 244.50/246.50 281.50/283.50 325.00/327.00 1400 203.00/205.00 245.50/247.50 283.00/285.00 326.50/328.50 1500 203.25/205.25 245.75/247.75 283.00/285.00 326.50/328.50 1600 203.00/205.00 245.50/247.50 282.50/284.50 326.00/328.00 1715 203.00/205.00 246.00/248.00 283.50/285.50 327.50/329.50 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 204.50/206.50 247.00/249.00 284.00/286.00 327.50/329.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1100 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 445.50/447.50 484.00/486.00 1200 366.50/368.50 403.50/405.50 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1300 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1400 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50 448.00/450.00 486.50/488.50 1500 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50 448.25/450.25 487.00/489.00 1600 367.50/369.50 405.00/407.00 447.50/449.50 486.00/488.00 1715 369.50/371.50 407.00/409.00 450.00/452.00 489.00/491.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 449.00/451.00 487.50/489.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.53% 8.55% 8.37% 8.28% 8.21% 1100 8.44% 8.52% 8.54% 8.38% 8.29% 8.21% 1200 8.40% 8.52% 8.54% 8.38% 8.28% 8.23% 1300 8.45% 8.53% 8.55% 8.38% 8.29% 8.23% 1400 8.44% 8.53% 8.57% 8.40% 8.32% 8.26% 1500 8.45% 8.55% 8.59% 8.42% 8.33% 8.26% 1600 8.44% 8.53% 8.57% 8.41% 8.32% 8.25% 1715 8.38% 8.52% 8.56% 8.39% 8.31% 8.26% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 8.48% 8.53% 8.57% 8.41% 8.31% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.09% 8.06% 8.03% 7.98% 7.94% 1100 8.13% 8.07% 8.05% 8.01% 7.97% 7.93% 1200 8.15% 8.10% 8.07% 8.03% 7.98% 7.94% 1300 8.16% 8.10% 8.06% 8.03% 7.99% 7.94% 1400 8.19% 8.13% 8.10% 8.06% 8.01% 7.96% 1500 8.19% 8.13% 8.10% 8.06% 8.02% 7.97% 1600 8.17% 8.12% 8.09% 8.05% 8.00% 7.95% 1715 8.19% 8.15% 8.12% 8.08% 8.04% 7.99% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 8.17% 8.12% 8.08% 8.05% 8.00% 7.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5700/62.5800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com