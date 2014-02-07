Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.80/06.80 01.20/01.70 03.60/05.10 07.02% 07.02% 07.02% (Feb 5) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.01% 07.01% 07.01% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/26.50 66.00/67.50 116.00/117.50 157.00/159.00 1100 25.00/27.00 66.00/68.00 116.00/118.00 157.00/159.00 1200 25.00/27.00 66.00/68.00 116.00/118.00 157.00/159.00 1300 25.00/27.00 66.00/68.00 116.00/118.00 157.00/159.00 1400 25.25/27.25 66.00/68.00 116.00/118.00 157.00/159.00 1500 25.00/27.00 66.50/68.50 116.50/118.50 157.50/159.50 1600 25.00/27.00 66.50/68.50 116.50/118.50 157.50/159.50 1715 25.25/27.25 66.50/68.50 116.50/118.50 157.50/159.50 (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 29.00/31.00 70.00/72.00 120.00/122.00 161.00/163.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.00/201.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 323.00/325.00 1100 199.00/201.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 323.00/325.00 1200 199.00/201.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 323.00/325.00 1300 199.00/201.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 322.50/324.50 1400 199.00/201.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 322.50/324.50 1500 199.50/201.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 323.50/325.50 1600 199.50/201.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 323.50/325.50 1715 199.50/201.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 323.00/325.00 (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 203.00/205.00 246.00/248.00 283.50/285.50 327.50/329.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/366.50 402.00/404.00 445.00/447.00 484.00/486.00 1100 365.00/367.00 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 484.50/486.50 1200 365.00/367.00 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 484.50/486.50 1300 364.00/366.00 401.50/403.50 444.50/446.50 483.50/485.50 1400 364.00/366.00 401.50/403.50 444.50/446.50 483.50/485.50 1500 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 446.00/448.00 485.00/487.00 1600 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 446.00/448.00 485.00/487.00 1715 365.00/367.00 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 484.50/486.50 (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 369.50/371.50 407.00/409.00 450.00/452.00 489.00/491.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.47% 8.57% 8.56% 8.42% 8.33% 8.26% 1100 8.47% 8.58% 8.56% 8.41% 8.32% 8.25% 1200 8.48% 8.58% 8.56% 8.41% 8.32% 8.25% 1300 8.48% 8.58% 8.56% 8.42% 8.32% 8.26% 1400 8.51% 8.58% 8.56% 8.41% 8.32% 8.25% 1500 8.51% 8.63% 8.59% 8.44% 8.34% 8.27% 1600 8.51% 8.63% 8.59% 8.43% 8.34% 8.27% 1715 8.57% 8.65% 8.61% 8.46% 8.36% 8.29% (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 8.38% 8.52% 8.56% 8.39% 8.31% 8.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.20% 8.15% 8.11% 8.08% 8.03% 7.99% 1100 8.19% 8.14% 8.11% 8.08% 8.03% 7.99% 1200 8.19% 8.15% 8.12% 8.08% 8.03% 7.99% 1300 8.19% 8.13% 8.10% 8.06% 8.02% 7.98% 1400 8.18% 8.13% 8.09% 8.06% 8.01% 7.98% 1500 8.20% 8.16% 8.12% 8.09% 8.04% 8.00% 1600 8.20% 8.15% 8.12% 8.08% 8.04% 8.00% 1715 8.22% 8.16% 8.13% 8.10% 8.05% 8.01% (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 8.19% 8.15% 8.12% 8.08% 8.04% 7.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3650/62.3750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com