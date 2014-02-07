Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/06.20 04.00/04.50 01.20/01.70 07.61% 07.80% 07.02% (Feb 6) 1000 04.80/06.80 01.20/01.70 03.60/05.10 07.02% 07.02% 07.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.00/26.00 65.50/67.50 116.00/118.00 157.00/159.00 1100 24.50/26.00 65.50/67.50 116.00/118.00 158.00/160.00 1200 24.25/25.25 66.00/67.50 117.00/118.50 158.25/160.25 1300 24.00/25.50 65.75/67.75 116.75/118.75 158.00/160.00 1400 24.00/25.50 65.50/67.50 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 1500 24.50/26.00 66.00/68.00 117.00/119.00 158.50/160.50 1600 24.25/25.75 66.00/68.00 117.00/119.00 158.50/160.50 1715 23.75/25.75 65.50/67.50 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 25.25/27.25 66.50/68.50 116.50/118.50 157.50/159.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.00/201.00 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 323.00/325.00 1100 200.00/202.00 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 324.00/326.00 1200 200.50/202.50 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1300 200.75/202.75 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1400 200.50/202.50 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1500 201.00/203.00 243.50/245.50 281.50/283.50 325.50/327.50 1600 201.00/203.00 243.50/245.50 281.50/283.50 325.50/327.50 1715 200.50/202.50 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 199.50/201.50 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 323.00/325.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/366.50 402.00/404.00 445.00/447.00 484.00/486.00 1100 365.50/367.50 403.00/405.00 446.00/448.00 485.00/487.00 1200 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 447.50/449.50 486.50/488.50 1300 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 447.50/449.50 486.50/488.50 1400 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 447.50/449.50 486.50/488.50 1500 367.00/369.00 405.00/407.00 448.00/450.00 487.00/489.00 1600 367.00/369.00 405.00/407.00 448.00/450.00 487.00/489.00 1715 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 365.00/367.00 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 484.50/486.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.63% 8.72% 8.67% 8.50% 8.39% 8.32% 1100 8.67% 8.73% 8.71% 8.55% 8.44% 8.35% 1200 8.63% 8.78% 8.75% 8.57% 8.46% 8.38% 1300 8.63% 8.77% 8.74% 8.57% 8.46% 8.38% 1400 8.60% 8.74% 8.72% 8.56% 8.45% 8.37% 1500 8.70% 8.79% 8.75% 8.57% 8.46% 8.38% 1600 8.67% 8.79% 8.75% 8.58% 8.47% 8.39% 1715 8.61% 8.75% 8.73% 8.57% 8.46% 8.38% (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 8.57% 8.65% 8.61% 8.46% 8.36% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 8.19% 8.15% 8.11% 8.06% 8.02% 1100 8.28% 8.22% 8.18% 8.13% 8.09% 8.04% 1200 8.31% 8.24% 8.21% 8.17% 8.12% 8.07% 1300 8.31% 8.24% 8.20% 8.17% 8.11% 8.07% 1400 8.30% 8.24% 8.20% 8.16% 8.11% 8.06% 1500 8.31% 8.24% 8.20% 8.16% 8.11% 8.07% 1600 8.31% 8.25% 8.21% 8.17% 8.12% 8.07% 1715 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 8.16% 8.11% 8.07% (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 8.22% 8.16% 8.13% 8.10% 8.05% 8.01% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2825/62.2925 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com