Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.70/03.70 01.35/01.85 01.35/01.85 07.93% 07.93% 07.93% (Feb 7) 1000 05.20/06.20 04.00/04.50 01.20/01.70 07.61% 07.80% 07.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 64.50/66.50 115.00/117.00 156.50/158.50 1100 23.00/24.50 64.50/66.50 116.00/118.00 157.50/159.50 1200 23.00/24.50 64.50/66.50 116.00/118.00 157.50/159.50 1300 23.00/24.50 65.00/67.00 117.00/119.00 158.50/160.50 1400 23.50/25.00 65.50/67.50 118.00/120.00 159.50/161.50 1500 23.00/24.50 65.00/67.00 117.00/119.00 158.50/160.50 1600 23.50/25.00 65.50/67.50 117.50/119.50 159.00/161.00 1715 23.00/24.50 65.00/67.00 117.50/119.50 159.00/161.00 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 23.75/25.75 65.50/67.50 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.50/200.50 241.00/243.00 279.00/281.00 323.00/325.00 1100 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1200 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1300 201.00/203.00 244.00/246.00 282.00/284.00 326.00/328.00 1400 202.00/204.00 245.00/247.00 283.00/285.00 327.00/329.00 1500 201.00/203.00 244.00/246.00 282.00/284.00 326.00/328.00 1600 201.50/203.50 244.50/246.50 282.50/284.50 326.50/328.50 1715 201.50/203.50 244.50/246.50 282.50/284.50 326.50/328.50 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 200.50/202.50 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/366.50 402.00/404.00 445.00/447.00 484.00/486.00 1100 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 1200 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 447.50/449.50 486.50/488.50 1300 367.50/369.50 405.00/407.00 448.00/450.00 487.00/489.00 1400 369.00/371.00 407.00/409.00 450.00/452.00 489.00/491.00 1500 368.00/370.00 406.00/408.00 449.00/451.00 488.00/490.00 1600 368.00/370.00 406.00/408.00 449.00/451.00 488.00/490.00 1715 368.50/370.50 406.50/408.50 449.50/451.50 488.50/490.50 (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.74% 8.82% 8.75% 8.57% 8.45% 8.38% 1100 8.73% 8.86% 8.81% 8.62% 8.51% 8.44% 1200 8.73% 8.86% 8.81% 8.62% 8.51% 8.44% 1300 8.77% 8.92% 8.87% 8.67% 8.54% 8.46% 1400 8.86% 8.99% 8.93% 8.71% 8.57% 8.49% 1500 8.75% 8.90% 8.85% 8.65% 8.52% 8.45% 1600 8.85% 8.95% 8.88% 8.67% 8.54% 8.46% 1715 8.74% 8.92% 8.87% 8.66% 8.54% 8.46% (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 8.61% 8.75% 8.73% 8.57% 8.46% 8.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.31% 8.25% 8.21% 8.17% 8.12% 8.07% 1100 8.36% 8.29% 8.24% 8.20% 8.14% 8.10% 1200 8.36% 8.30% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 1300 8.38% 8.31% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 1400 8.40% 8.33% 8.29% 8.24% 8.18% 8.13% 1500 8.36% 8.30% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 1600 8.38% 8.31% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 1715 8.37% 8.30% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% (C1osing Feb 7) 1715 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 8.16% 8.11% 8.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4300/62.4400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com