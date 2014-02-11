Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.31% 07.31% 07.31% (Feb 10) 1000 02.70/03.70 01.35/01.85 01.35/01.85 07.93% 07.93% 07.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.00 63.50/65.50 116.00/118.00 157.50/159.50 1100 21.50/23.50 63.50/65.50 116.00/118.00 157.50/159.50 1200 21.50/23.00 63.50/65.50 116.00/118.00 157.50/159.50 1300 21.75/23.25 64.00/66.00 116.00/118.00 158.00/160.00 1400 22.00/23.50 64.50/66.50 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 1500 22.00/23.50 64.00/66.00 116.50/118.50 158.00/160.00 1600 21.25/23.25 63.50/65.50 116.00/118.00 157.50/159.50 1715 21.50/23.00 63.50/65.50 116.00/118.00 157.50/159.50 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 23.00/24.50 65.00/67.00 117.50/119.50 159.00/161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1100 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1200 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1300 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 324.50/326.50 1400 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1500 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1600 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 281.00/283.00 325.00/327.00 1715 199.50/201.50 242.00/244.00 280.00/282.00 323.50/325.50 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 201.50/203.50 244.50/246.50 282.50/284.50 326.50/328.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 447.50/449.50 486.50/488.50 1100 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 1200 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 1300 366.00/368.00 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 1400 366.50/368.50 404.50/406.50 447.50/449.50 486.50/488.50 1500 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 1600 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 486.00/488.00 1715 365.00/367.00 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 484.50/486.50 (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 368.50/370.50 406.50/408.50 449.50/451.50 488.50/490.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.74% 8.93% 8.87% 8.66% 8.54% 8.45% 1100 8.77% 8.93% 8.87% 8.66% 8.54% 8.46% 1200 8.74% 8.93% 8.87% 8.66% 8.53% 8.45% 1300 8.82% 8.95% 8.88% 8.67% 8.54% 8.45% 1400 8.92% 9.02% 8.92% 8.69% 8.55% 8.47% 1500 8.86% 8.99% 8.92% 8.69% 8.55% 8.47% 1600 8.76% 8.95% 8.89% 8.68% 8.55% 8.47% 1715 8.77% 8.96% 8.90% 8.67% 8.53% 8.45% (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 8.74% 8.92% 8.87% 8.66% 8.54% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.36% 8.30% 8.25% 8.20% 8.15% 8.10% 1100 8.36% 8.30% 8.25% 8.19% 8.14% 8.09% 1200 8.36% 8.29% 8.24% 8.19% 8.14% 8.09% 1300 8.36% 8.29% 8.24% 8.19% 8.14% 8.09% 1400 8.38% 8.31% 8.27% 8.22% 8.17% 8.12% 1500 8.37% 8.31% 8.26% 8.20% 8.15% 8.10% 1600 8.38% 8.31% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 1715 8.35% 8.29% 8.24% 8.19% 8.14% 8.09% (C1osing Feb 10) 1715 8.37% 8.30% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2200/62.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com