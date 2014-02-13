Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/08.00 01.40/01.80 05.90/06.60 08.22% 08.22% 08.66% (Feb 12) 1000 02.60/03.40 01.30/01.70 01.30/01.70 07.64% 07.64% 07.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 110.00/112.00 151.50/153.50 1100 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 110.00/112.00 151.50/153.50 1200 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 110.00/112.00 151.00/153.00 1300 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 110.00/112.00 151.50/153.50 1400 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 110.50/112.50 152.00/154.00 1500 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 1600 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 1715 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 19.50/21.50 62.00/64.00 115.00/117.00 156.50/158.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.00/196.00 237.00/239.00 275.00/277.00 319.00/321.00 1100 194.00/196.00 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 318.00/320.00 1200 193.50/195.50 236.00/238.00 273.50/275.50 317.00/319.00 1300 194.00/196.00 236.50/238.50 274.50/276.50 318.00/320.00 1400 194.50/196.50 237.00/239.00 275.00/277.00 318.50/320.50 1500 195.00/197.00 237.50/239.50 275.50/277.50 319.00/321.00 1600 195.00/197.00 238.00/240.00 276.00/278.00 320.00/322.00 1715 195.50/197.50 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 198.50/200.50 241.00/243.00 278.50/280.50 322.00/324.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 441.00/443.00 480.00/482.00 1100 359.50/361.50 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 1200 358.50/360.50 396.00/398.00 439.00/441.00 478.00/480.00 1300 359.50/361.50 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 1400 360.00/362.00 398.00/400.00 441.00/443.00 480.00/482.00 1500 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 441.00/443.00 480.00/482.00 1600 362.00/364.00 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 482.00/484.00 1715 363.00/365.00 401.00/403.00 444.00/446.00 483.00/485.00 (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 363.50/365.50 401.00/403.00 443.50/445.50 482.50/484.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.94% 9.14% 8.95% 8.73% 8.61% 8.51% 1100 8.92% 9.12% 8.94% 8.72% 8.59% 8.48% 1200 8.93% 9.13% 8.92% 8.70% 8.57% 8.45% 1300 8.93% 9.13% 8.94% 8.72% 8.59% 8.48% 1400 8.93% 9.16% 8.97% 8.75% 8.60% 8.50% 1500 8.91% 9.15% 8.98% 8.75% 8.61% 8.50% 1600 8.91% 9.15% 8.98% 8.75% 8.62% 8.51% 1715 8.90% 9.17% 9.00% 8.77% 8.63% 8.53% (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 8.76% 9.00% 8.93% 8.70% 8.57% 8.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.34% 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 1100 8.38% 8.30% 8.25% 8.20% 8.14% 8.10% 1200 8.36% 8.28% 8.24% 8.18% 8.13% 8.09% 1300 8.39% 8.31% 8.26% 8.21% 8.15% 8.10% 1400 8.40% 8.32% 8.28% 8.22% 8.16% 8.12% 1500 8.39% 8.32% 8.26% 8.21% 8.15% 8.10% 1600 8.42% 8.35% 8.30% 8.25% 8.18% 8.13% 1715 8.44% 8.37% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.14% (C1osing Feb 12) 1715 8.37% 8.30% 8.25% 8.20% 8.14% 8.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4200/62.4300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com