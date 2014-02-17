Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/06.50 06.00/06.50 N/A 08.78% 08.78% N/A (Feb 13) 1000 07.00/08.00 01.40/01.80 05.90/06.60 08.22% 08.22% 08.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 57.25/59.25 111.25/113.25 153.00/155.00 1100 14.50/16.00 57.00/59.00 111.00/113.00 153.50/155.50 1200 14.50/16.00 57.00/59.00 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 1300 14.00/16.00 57.50/59.50 111.50/113.50 153.50/155.50 1400 14.50/16.00 57.00/59.00 111.50/113.50 153.50/155.50 1500 14.50/16.00 57.00/59.00 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 1600 14.50/16.00 57.00/59.00 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 1715 14.50/16.00 57.00/59.00 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 14.50/15.50 57.00/59.00 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.00/198.00 239.50/241.50 277.50/279.50 321.50/323.50 1100 196.00/198.00 239.00/241.00 277.00/279.00 321.00/323.00 1200 195.00/197.00 238.00/240.00 276.00/278.00 320.00/322.00 1300 196.50/198.50 239.50/241.50 278.50/280.50 323.00/325.00 1400 196.50/198.50 240.00/242.00 279.00/281.00 323.50/325.50 1500 196.00/198.00 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 322.50/324.50 1600 196.00/198.00 239.00/241.00 277.50/279.50 321.50/323.50 1715 195.50/197.50 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 195.50/197.50 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 321.00/323.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 444.50/446.50 483.50/485.50 1100 363.00/365.00 401.00/403.00 444.00/446.00 483.00/485.00 1200 362.00/364.00 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 482.00/484.00 1300 365.00/367.00 403.00/405.00 446.00/448.00 485.00/487.00 1400 365.50/367.50 403.50/405.50 446.50/448.50 486.00/488.00 1500 364.50/366.50 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 485.00/487.00 1600 363.50/365.50 401.00/403.00 444.00/446.00 483.00/485.00 1715 362.50/364.50 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 482.00/484.00 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 363.00/365.00 401.00/403.00 444.00/446.00 483.00/485.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.97% 9.21% 9.02% 8.80% 8.67% 8.57% 1100 8.94% 9.19% 9.04% 8.81% 8.67% 8.55% 1200 8.94% 9.16% 8.99% 8.77% 8.63% 8.53% 1300 8.99% 9.24% 9.06% 8.83% 8.69% 8.60% 1400 8.94% 9.23% 9.06% 8.83% 8.70% 8.61% 1500 8.95% 9.21% 9.04% 8.82% 8.68% 8.59% 1600 8.97% 9.22% 9.05% 8.83% 8.69% 8.59% 1715 8.99% 9.21% 9.04% 8.83% 8.70% 8.60% (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 8.90% 9.17% 9.00% 8.77% 8.63% 8.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.39% 8.34% 8.28% 8.22% 8.16% 1100 8.45% 8.38% 8.33% 8.27% 8.21% 8.16% 1200 8.43% 8.36% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.15% 1300 8.51% 8.43% 8.38% 8.32% 8.25% 8.20% 1400 8.52% 8.45% 8.39% 8.33% 8.27% 8.21% 1500 8.51% 8.43% 8.38% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 1600 8.49% 8.42% 8.36% 8.30% 8.23% 8.18% 1715 8.51% 8.42% 8.37% 8.31% 8.24% 8.19% (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 8.44% 8.37% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9250/61.9350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com