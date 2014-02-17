Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 02.50/03.25 N/A N/A 07.35% (Feb 14) 1000 06.00/06.50 06.00/06.50 N/A 08.78% 08.78% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.00 54.00/56.00 108.00/110.00 150.00/152.00 1100 11.00/12.50 54.25/56.25 108.50/110.50 150.75/152.75 1200 11.00/12.50 53.50/55.50 107.50/109.50 149.50/151.50 1300 11.00/12.50 54.00/56.00 108.00/110.00 150.00/152.00 1400 11.25/12.75 54.25/56.25 108.25/110.25 150.25/152.25 1500 11.25/12.75 54.50/56.50 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 1600 11.50/13.00 54.50/56.50 108.50/110.50 151.00/153.00 1715 11.50/13.00 54.50/56.50 108.50/110.50 150.50/152.50 (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 14.50/16.00 57.00/59.00 110.50/112.50 152.50/154.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.00/195.00 236.00/238.00 275.00/277.00 319.00/321.00 1100 193.00/195.00 236.00/238.00 274.50/276.50 318.50/320.50 1200 192.50/194.50 235.50/237.50 274.50/276.50 318.50/320.50 1300 193.00/195.00 236.00/238.00 275.00/277.00 319.00/321.00 1400 193.25/195.25 236.75/238.75 275.75/277.75 320.25/322.25 1500 194.00/196.00 237.50/239.50 276.50/278.50 320.50/322.50 1600 194.00/196.00 237.50/239.50 276.50/278.50 320.50/322.50 1715 193.50/195.50 237.00/239.00 276.00/278.00 320.00/322.00 (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 195.50/197.50 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 321.00/323.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 360.50/362.50 398.50/400.50 441.50/443.50 480.50/482.50 1100 360.50/362.50 398.50/400.50 441.50/443.50 480.50/482.50 1200 360.00/362.00 398.00/400.00 441.00/443.00 480.00/482.00 1300 361.00/363.00 399.00/401.00 442.00/444.00 481.00/483.00 1400 362.25/364.25 400.25/402.25 443.50/445.50 483.00/485.00 1500 362.50/364.50 400.50/402.50 443.50/445.50 483.00/485.00 1600 362.50/364.50 400.50/402.50 443.50/445.50 483.00/485.00 1715 362.00/364.00 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 482.00/484.00 (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 362.50/364.50 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 482.00/484.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.99% 9.24% 9.06% 8.83% 8.69% 8.61% 1100 9.00% 9.29% 9.11% 8.85% 8.70% 8.60% 1200 8.90% 9.21% 9.03% 8.82% 8.69% 8.60% 1300 8.98% 9.26% 9.07% 8.85% 8.71% 8.63% 1400 9.03% 9.28% 9.09% 8.86% 8.73% 8.65% 1500 9.06% 9.34% 9.13% 8.89% 8.76% 8.67% 1600 9.06% 9.29% 9.11% 8.88% 8.74% 8.66% 1715 9.09% 9.32% 9.12% 8.88% 8.75% 8.67% (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 8.99% 9.21% 9.04% 8.83% 8.70% 8.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.43% 8.38% 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 1100 8.50% 8.43% 8.38% 8.31% 8.26% 8.20% 1200 8.50% 8.43% 8.38% 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 1300 8.52% 8.45% 8.40% 8.33% 8.28% 8.22% 1400 8.55% 8.48% 8.43% 8.36% 8.31% 8.25% 1500 8.56% 8.49% 8.43% 8.36% 8.30% 8.25% 1600 8.54% 8.47% 8.42% 8.35% 8.29% 8.23% 1715 8.56% 8.49% 8.43% 8.36% 8.30% 8.25% (C1osing Feb 14) 1715 8.51% 8.42% 8.37% 8.31% 8.24% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8400/61.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com