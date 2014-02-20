Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/05.00 02.25/03.25 01.25/01.75 06.86% 06.62% 07.35% (Feb 17) 1000 N/A N/A 02.50/03.25 N/A N/A 07.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/11.00 52.00/54.00 106.00/108.00 148.00/150.00 1100 09.25/11.25 52.00/54.00 106.00/108.00 148.00/150.00 1200 09.50/11.00 52.50/54.50 106.50/108.50 148.50/150.50 1300 09.50/10.50 52.50/54.00 106.50/108.50 148.25/150.25 1400 09.00/11.00 52.00/54.00 106.25/108.25 148.25/150.25 1500 09.75/10.75 52.50/54.00 106.50/108.50 148.50/150.50 1600 09.75/10.50 52.75/53.75 107.00/108.50 149.00/151.00 1715 09.00/11.00 52.00/54.00 106.50/108.50 148.50/150.50 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 11.50/13.00 54.50/56.50 108.50/110.50 150.50/152.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.00/193.00 234.00/236.00 272.50/274.50 316.00/318.00 1100 191.00/193.00 234.00/236.00 272.50/274.50 316.50/318.50 1200 191.50/193.50 234.50/236.50 273.00/275.00 317.00/319.00 1300 191.00/193.00 234.00/236.00 272.00/274.00 316.00/318.00 1400 191.00/193.00 234.00/236.00 273.00/275.00 317.00/319.00 1500 191.50/193.50 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 317.00/319.00 1600 192.00/194.00 235.00/237.00 273.50/275.50 318.00/320.00 1715 191.50/193.50 234.50/236.50 273.00/275.00 317.00/319.00 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 193.50/195.50 237.00/239.00 276.00/278.00 320.00/322.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 357.50/359.50 395.00/397.00 438.00/440.00 477.00/479.00 1100 358.50/360.50 396.50/398.50 439.50/441.50 478.50/480.50 1200 358.50/360.50 396.50/398.50 439.50/441.50 478.50/480.50 1300 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 439.00/441.00 478.00/480.00 1400 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 1500 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 1600 360.00/362.00 398.00/400.00 441.00/443.00 480.00/482.00 1715 359.00/361.00 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 362.00/364.00 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 482.00/484.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.89% 9.20% 9.01% 8.79% 8.67% 8.57% 1100 8.88% 9.19% 9.01% 8.78% 8.66% 8.57% 1200 8.95% 9.24% 9.03% 8.80% 8.68% 8.58% 1300 8.90% 9.23% 9.02% 8.78% 8.66% 8.55% 1400 8.86% 9.20% 9.01% 8.77% 8.65% 8.57% 1500 8.91% 9.22% 9.03% 8.80% 8.67% 8.56% 1600 8.89% 9.23% 9.04% 8.80% 8.68% 8.58% 1715 8.85% 9.21% 9.03% 8.79% 8.67% 8.57% (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 9.09% 9.32% 9.12% 8.88% 8.75% 8.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.39% 8.33% 8.27% 8.21% 8.15% 1100 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.29% 8.23% 8.17% 1200 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.28% 8.23% 8.17% 1300 8.45% 8.39% 8.34% 8.28% 8.22% 8.16% 1400 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.29% 8.23% 8.17% 1500 8.47% 8.41% 8.35% 8.29% 8.23% 8.17% 1600 8.48% 8.41% 8.36% 8.29% 8.23% 8.17% 1715 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.29% 8.23% 8.17% (C1osing Feb 17) 1715 8.56% 8.49% 8.43% 8.36% 8.30% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2000/62.2100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com