Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.00 03.75/04.50 01.25/01.50 07.34% 07.34% 07.34% (Feb 20) 1000 04.80/06.40 01.20/01.60 03.60/04.80 07.02% 07.02% 07.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.75/04.75 46.25/47.75 100.00/102.00 141.50/143.50 1100 03.50/05.00 46.25/48.25 100.50/102.50 142.00/144.00 1200 03.50/05.00 46.50/48.50 100.50/102.50 142.00/144.00 1300 04.00/05.00 46.50/48.50 100.75/102.75 142.25/144.25 1400 03.00/05.00 46.00/48.00 100.00/102.00 142.00/143.50 1500 04.00/05.00 46.75/48.75 100.75/102.75 142.25/144.25 1600 03.50/05.00 46.25/48.25 100.50/102.50 141.75/143.75 1715 03.75/04.75 46.25/47.75 100.00/102.00 141.00/143.00 (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 05.00/06.50 47.50/49.50 101.00/103.00 143.00/145.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.00/186.00 227.00/229.00 265.50/267.50 309.50/311.50 1100 184.50/186.50 227.50/229.50 266.00/268.00 310.00/312.00 1200 184.50/186.50 227.50/229.50 266.00/268.00 310.00/312.00 1300 184.75/186.75 227.25/229.25 265.25/267.25 309.25/311.25 1400 184.00/186.00 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 308.00/310.00 1500 184.25/186.25 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 308.00/310.00 1600 184.00/186.00 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 308.50/310.50 1715 183.00/185.00 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50 307.50/309.50 (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 267.50/269.50 311.50/313.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 351.00/353.00 388.50/390.50 431.50/433.50 470.50/472.50 1100 351.50/353.50 389.00/391.00 432.00/434.00 471.00/473.00 1200 351.50/353.50 389.00/391.00 432.00/434.00 471.00/473.00 1300 350.75/352.75 388.75/390.75 431.75/433.75 470.75/472.75 1400 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 430.50/432.50 469.50/471.50 1500 349.50/351.50 387.00/389.00 430.00/432.00 469.00/471.00 1600 350.00/352.00 387.50/389.50 430.50/432.50 469.50/471.50 1715 349.00/351.00 386.50/388.50 429.50/431.50 468.50/470.50 (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 353.00/355.00 391.00/393.00 434.00/436.00 473.00/475.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.90% 9.24% 8.93% 8.72% 8.60% 8.52% 1100 8.94% 9.28% 8.96% 8.74% 8.62% 8.53% 1200 8.99% 9.29% 8.96% 8.74% 8.62% 8.53% 1300 9.00% 9.31% 8.98% 8.75% 8.61% 8.51% 1400 8.90% 9.25% 8.95% 8.73% 8.59% 8.49% 1500 9.05% 9.32% 8.98% 8.74% 8.59% 8.49% 1600 8.95% 9.29% 8.95% 8.72% 8.59% 8.48% 1715 8.90% 9.24% 8.90% 8.68% 8.55% 8.45% (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 8.88% 9.17% 8.91% 8.73% 8.61% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.35% 8.30% 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 1100 8.43% 8.35% 8.30% 8.24% 8.18% 8.13% 1200 8.43% 8.35% 8.30% 8.24% 8.18% 8.13% 1300 8.41% 8.34% 8.30% 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 1400 8.38% 8.31% 8.28% 8.22% 8.16% 8.11% 1500 8.38% 8.31% 8.26% 8.20% 8.15% 8.10% 1600 8.39% 8.32% 8.27% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 1715 8.36% 8.30% 8.25% 8.19% 8.14% 8.10% (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 8.42% 8.35% 8.30% 8.24% 8.18% 8.13% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1200/62.1300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com