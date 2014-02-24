Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.60/03.20 01.30/01.60 01.30/01.60 07.64% 07.64% 07.64% (Feb 21) 1000 05.00/06.00 03.75/04.50 01.25/01.50 07.34% 07.34% 07.34% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/03.50 45.50/46.50 99.50/100.50 140.50/142.50 1100 02.25/03.25 44.75/46.75 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 1200 02.50/03.50 45.00/46.50 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 1300 02.50/03.50 45.25/47.25 99.25/101.25 140.75/142.75 1400 02.25/03.25 44.50/46.50 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 1500 02.25/03.25 45.00/47.00 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 1600 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.50 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 1715 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.50 99.00/101.00 141.00/143.00 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 03.75/04.75 46.25/47.75 100.00/102.00 141.00/143.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.00/185.00 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50 307.50/309.50 1100 183.00/185.00 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50 307.50/309.50 1200 183.00/185.00 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00 308.00/310.00 1300 183.50/185.50 226.50/228.50 264.50/266.50 308.50/310.50 1400 183.00/185.00 226.00/228.00 264.50/266.50 308.50/310.50 1500 183.25/185.25 226.00/228.00 264.00/266.00 308.00/310.00 1600 183.00/185.00 226.00/228.00 264.50/266.50 308.50/310.50 1715 184.00/186.00 227.00/229.00 265.50/267.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 183.00/185.00 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50 307.50/309.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 349.00/351.00 387.00/389.00 430.00/432.00 469.00/471.00 1100 349.00/351.00 387.00/389.00 430.00/432.00 469.00/471.00 1200 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 430.50/432.50 469.50/471.50 1300 350.00/352.00 388.00/390.00 431.00/433.00 470.00/472.00 1400 350.00/352.00 388.00/390.00 431.00/433.00 470.00/472.00 1500 349.50/351.50 387.50/389.50 430.50/432.50 469.50/471.50 1600 350.00/352.00 388.00/390.00 431.00/433.00 470.00/472.00 1715 351.50/353.50 389.50/391.50 432.50/434.50 471.50/473.50 (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 349.00/351.00 386.50/388.50 429.50/431.50 468.50/470.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.00% 9.31% 8.96% 8.74% 8.59% 8.49% 1100 8.96% 9.32% 8.97% 8.74% 8.60% 8.50% 1200 8.96% 9.32% 8.97% 8.74% 8.60% 8.51% 1300 9.06% 9.34% 8.99% 8.77% 8.64% 8.53% 1400 8.92% 9.33% 8.98% 8.75% 8.62% 8.54% 1500 9.03% 9.34% 8.99% 8.78% 8.64% 8.54% 1600 8.92% 9.33% 8.98% 8.75% 8.63% 8.54% 1715 8.92% 9.32% 9.00% 8.79% 8.66% 8.57% (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 8.90% 9.24% 8.90% 8.68% 8.55% 8.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.40% 8.33% 8.29% 8.23% 8.17% 8.12% 1100 8.40% 8.33% 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 1200 8.42% 8.35% 8.30% 8.24% 8.18% 8.14% 1300 8.43% 8.36% 8.32% 8.25% 8.19% 8.15% 1400 8.44% 8.37% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.15% 1500 8.44% 8.37% 8.33% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 1600 8.44% 8.37% 8.33% 8.26% 8.20% 8.16% 1715 8.46% 8.40% 8.35% 8.29% 8.22% 8.17% (C1osing Feb 21) 1715 8.36% 8.30% 8.25% 8.19% 8.14% 8.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0700/62.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com