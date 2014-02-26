Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/04.80 01.20/01.60 02.40/03.20 07.06% 07.06% 07.06% (Feb 24) 1000 02.60/03.20 01.30/01.60 01.30/01.60 07.64% 07.64% 07.64% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 41.50/42.50 96.00/97.50 137.75/139.75 180.50/182.50 1100 41.00/43.00 96.00/97.50 137.75/139.75 180.50/182.50 1200 41.75/42.75 96.00/97.50 138.00/140.00 180.50/182.50 1300 41.75/42.75 95.50/97.50 137.50/139.50 180.25/182.25 1400 41.75/42.75 96.00/97.50 138.00/140.00 180.50/182.50 1500 41.75/42.75 96.00/98.00 137.75/139.75 180.75/182.75 1600 41.75/43.75 96.25/98.25 138.00/140.00 181.00/183.00 1715 41.50/43.00 96.50/98.00 138.50/140.50 181.50/183.50 (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 44.50/46.50 99.00/101.00 141.00/143.00 184.00/186.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.50/225.50 261.50/263.50 306.00/308.00 348.00/350.00 1100 223.50/225.50 261.50/263.50 306.00/308.00 348.00/350.00 1200 223.50/225.50 262.00/264.00 306.00/308.00 348.00/350.00 1300 223.00/225.00 261.50/263.50 306.00/308.00 347.50/349.50 1400 223.50/225.50 262.00/264.00 306.00/308.00 348.00/350.00 1500 223.50/225.50 262.00/264.00 306.50/308.50 348.50/350.50 1600 224.00/226.00 262.50/264.50 306.50/308.50 348.50/350.50 1715 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 307.75/309.75 350.00/352.00 (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 227.00/229.00 265.50/267.50 309.50/311.50 351.50/353.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 386.00/388.00 429.00/431.00 468.50/470.50 504.50/506.50 1100 386.00/388.00 429.00/431.00 468.50/470.50 504.50/506.50 1200 386.00/388.00 429.50/431.50 468.50/470.50 504.50/506.50 1300 385.50/387.50 429.00/431.00 468.00/470.00 504.50/506.50 1400 386.00/388.00 429.50/431.50 468.50/470.50 504.50/506.50 1500 386.50/388.50 430.00/432.00 469.00/471.00 505.50/507.50 1600 386.50/388.50 430.00/432.00 469.00/471.00 505.50/507.50 1715 388.00/390.00 431.50/433.50 471.00/473.00 507.50/509.50 (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 389.50/391.50 432.50/434.50 471.50/473.50 02.50/03.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.83% 9.34% 8.97% 8.76% 8.64% 8.54% 1100 8.83% 9.33% 8.97% 8.75% 8.63% 8.53% 1200 8.89% 9.34% 9.00% 8.76% 8.64% 8.56% 1300 8.89% 9.32% 8.96% 8.75% 8.62% 8.54% 1400 8.89% 9.35% 9.00% 8.77% 8.65% 8.56% 1500 8.90% 9.38% 8.99% 8.78% 8.65% 8.57% 1600 8.99% 9.39% 9.00% 8.79% 8.66% 8.57% 1715 8.89% 9.39% 9.03% 8.82% 8.69% 8.60% (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 8.92% 9.32% 9.00% 8.79% 8.66% 8.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.38% 8.34% 8.27% 8.22% 8.17% 1100 8.44% 8.38% 8.34% 8.27% 8.22% 8.17% 1200 8.45% 8.39% 8.35% 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 1300 8.45% 8.38% 8.34% 8.27% 8.22% 8.18% 1400 8.45% 8.39% 8.35% 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 1500 8.47% 8.41% 8.37% 8.30% 8.25% 8.20% 1600 8.46% 8.40% 8.36% 8.29% 8.24% 8.19% 1715 8.50% 8.44% 8.40% 8.33% 8.28% 8.23% (C1osing Feb 24) 1715 8.46% 8.40% 8.35% 8.29% 8.22% 8.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9350/61.9450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com