Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/08.00 02.50/03.00 04.00/04.75 07.66% 07.36% 07.85% (Feb 25) 1000 03.60/04.80 01.20/01.60 02.40/03.20 07.06% 07.06% 07.06% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.50/38.50 91.50/93.50 133.50/135.50 176.50/178.50 1100 36.50/38.50 91.50/93.50 133.50/135.50 176.50/178.50 1200 36.50/38.50 91.50/93.50 133.50/135.50 176.50/178.50 1300 36.50/38.50 92.00/94.00 134.50/136.50 177.50/179.50 1400 37.00/39.00 92.75/94.75 135.00/137.00 178.25/180.25 1500 36.50/38.50 92.50/94.50 134.50/136.50 177.50/179.50 1600 36.75/38.75 92.75/94.75 135.00/137.00 178.25/180.25 1715 36.75/38.75 92.75/94.75 135.00/137.00 178.00/180.00 (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 41.50/43.00 96.50/98.00 138.50/140.50 181.50/183.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.50/221.50 258.00/260.00 302.50/304.50 344.50/346.50 1100 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 304.00/306.00 346.50/348.50 1200 219.50/221.50 258.00/260.00 303.00/305.00 345.50/347.50 1300 221.00/223.00 260.00/262.00 305.00/307.00 347.50/349.50 1400 221.00/223.00 259.50/261.50 304.50/306.50 347.00/349.00 1500 220.50/222.50 259.50/261.50 304.50/306.50 347.00/349.00 1600 221.50/223.50 260.50/262.50 305.50/307.50 348.50/350.50 1715 221.50/223.50 260.50/262.50 305.50/307.50 348.00/350.00 (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 307.75/309.75 350.00/352.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.50/384.50 426.00/428.00 465.50/467.50 502.00/504.00 1100 385.00/387.00 428.50/430.50 468.00/470.00 505.00/507.00 1200 384.00/386.00 427.50/429.50 467.00/469.00 503.50/505.50 1300 386.00/388.00 430.00/432.00 470.00/472.00 507.00/509.00 1400 385.50/387.50 429.50/431.50 469.00/471.00 506.00/508.00 1500 385.50/387.50 429.50/431.50 469.00/471.00 506.00/508.00 1600 387.00/389.00 430.50/432.50 470.50/472.50 507.50/509.50 1715 386.50/388.50 430.50/432.50 470.50/472.50 507.50/509.50 (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 388.00/390.00 431.50/433.50 471.00/473.00 507.50/509.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.02% 9.30% 8.97% 8.77% 8.64% 8.55% 1100 9.03% 9.31% 8.97% 8.78% 8.67% 8.59% 1200 9.03% 9.31% 8.97% 8.78% 8.65% 8.56% 1300 9.04% 9.36% 9.03% 8.82% 8.70% 8.62% 1400 9.15% 9.43% 9.07% 8.86% 8.71% 8.61% 1500 9.07% 9.40% 9.04% 8.83% 8.69% 8.61% 1600 9.09% 9.41% 9.05% 8.84% 8.71% 8.62% 1715 9.10% 9.42% 9.06% 8.84% 8.72% 8.63% (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 8.89% 9.39% 9.03% 8.82% 8.69% 8.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.40% 8.35% 8.29% 8.24% 8.20% 1100 8.50% 8.46% 8.41% 8.34% 8.29% 8.25% 1200 8.48% 8.43% 8.39% 8.33% 8.28% 8.23% 1300 8.53% 8.48% 8.43% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1400 8.52% 8.47% 8.43% 8.36% 8.31% 8.27% 1500 8.52% 8.47% 8.43% 8.37% 8.31% 8.27% 1600 8.53% 8.49% 8.44% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1715 8.54% 8.49% 8.44% 8.38% 8.33% 8.29% (C1osing Feb 25) 1715 8.50% 8.44% 8.40% 8.33% 8.28% 8.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9800/61.9900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com