Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.50 04.00/04.75 01.25/01.75 07.71% 07.83% 07.34% (Feb 26) 1000 06.50/08.00 02.50/03.00 04.00/04.75 07.66% 07.36% 07.85% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.50/37.50 91.50/93.50 134.00/136.00 177.50/179.50 1100 36.00/38.00 91.50/93.50 133.50/135.50 176.00/178.00 1200 35.50/36.50 91.00/93.00 133.00/135.00 176.00/178.00 1300 35.50/37.50 91.25/93.25 133.25/135.25 176.00/178.00 1400 35.25/37.25 91.25/93.25 133.25/135.25 176.00/178.00 1500 35.00/37.00 91.00/93.00 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 1600 35.50/37.50 91.00/93.00 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 1715 35.50/37.50 91.00/93.00 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 36.75/38.75 92.75/94.75 135.00/137.00 178.00/180.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 221.00/223.00 260.00/262.00 305.50/307.50 348.50/350.50 1100 219.00/221.00 258.00/260.00 303.00/305.00 346.00/348.00 1200 219.00/221.00 257.50/259.50 302.50/304.50 345.00/347.00 1300 219.00/221.00 257.50/259.50 303.00/305.00 345.50/347.50 1400 219.00/221.00 257.50/259.50 302.50/304.50 345.00/347.00 1500 218.50/220.50 257.25/259.25 302.25/304.25 345.00/347.00 1600 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 301.50/303.50 344.00/346.00 1715 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 302.00/304.00 344.50/346.50 (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 221.50/223.50 260.50/262.50 305.50/307.50 348.00/350.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 387.50/389.50 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 508.50/510.50 1100 385.00/387.00 429.00/431.00 469.00/471.00 506.50/508.50 1200 383.50/385.50 428.00/430.00 468.00/470.00 505.00/507.00 1300 384.50/386.50 428.50/430.50 468.50/470.50 506.00/508.00 1400 383.50/385.50 428.50/430.50 468.50/470.50 505.50/507.50 1500 383.50/385.50 428.50/430.50 468.50/470.50 505.50/507.50 1600 383.00/385.00 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 504.50/506.50 1715 383.00/385.00 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 504.50/506.50 (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 386.50/388.50 430.50/432.50 470.50/472.50 507.50/509.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.17% 9.44% 9.07% 8.85% 8.74% 8.64% 1100 9.25% 9.43% 9.03% 8.78% 8.66% 8.58% 1200 9.08% 9.39% 9.01% 8.78% 8.67% 8.57% 1300 9.17% 9.42% 9.02% 8.79% 8.67% 8.57% 1400 9.13% 9.41% 9.02% 8.78% 8.67% 8.57% 1500 9.08% 9.39% 9.00% 8.76% 8.64% 8.55% 1600 9.16% 9.40% 9.01% 8.77% 8.65% 8.55% 1715 9.20% 9.44% 9.05% 8.80% 8.69% 8.59% (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 9.10% 9.42% 9.06% 8.84% 8.72% 8.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.51% 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.31% 1100 8.50% 8.46% 8.42% 8.36% 8.31% 8.28% 1200 8.48% 8.43% 8.39% 8.34% 8.30% 8.26% 1300 8.50% 8.45% 8.42% 8.36% 8.31% 8.28% 1400 8.49% 8.44% 8.40% 8.36% 8.31% 8.27% 1500 8.48% 8.43% 8.39% 8.35% 8.30% 8.26% 1600 8.46% 8.42% 8.39% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 1715 8.51% 8.47% 8.43% 8.37% 8.33% 8.29% (C1osing Feb 26) 1715 8.54% 8.49% 8.44% 8.38% 8.33% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7500/61.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com