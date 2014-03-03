Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.07% 07.07% 07.07% (Feb 28) 1000 05.25/06.50 04.00/04.75 01.25/01.75 07.71% 07.83% 07.34% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.50/36.50 90.50/92.50 132.50/134.50 175.50/177.50 1100 34.50/36.50 90.50/92.50 133.00/135.00 176.00/178.00 1200 34.75/35.75 90.75/92.25 133.25/134.75 176.00/178.00 1300 35.00/37.00 91.25/93.25 133.50/135.50 176.75/178.75 1400 34.75/35.75 91.00/93.00 133.25/135.25 176.25/178.25 1500 34.50/36.00 91.00/93.00 133.50/135.50 176.75/178.75 1600 34.50/36.50 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 177.00/179.00 1715 34.50/36.50 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 177.00/179.00 (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 35.50/37.50 91.00/93.00 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 302.00/304.00 345.00/347.00 1100 219.00/221.00 258.00/260.00 303.00/305.00 346.00/348.00 1200 219.00/221.00 258.00/260.00 303.00/305.00 346.00/348.00 1300 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 304.50/306.50 347.00/349.00 1400 219.50/221.50 258.50/260.50 304.00/306.00 347.00/349.00 1500 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 304.50/306.50 347.50/349.50 1600 220.50/222.50 260.00/262.00 305.00/307.00 348.00/350.00 1715 220.50/222.50 259.50/261.50 305.00/307.00 348.00/350.00 (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 302.00/304.00 344.50/346.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 384.00/386.00 428.00/430.00 468.00/470.00 505.00/507.00 1100 385.00/387.00 429.00/431.00 469.00/471.00 506.50/508.50 1200 385.00/387.00 429.00/431.00 469.00/471.00 506.50/508.50 1300 385.50/387.50 429.50/431.50 469.50/471.50 507.00/509.00 1400 386.00/388.00 430.00/432.00 470.00/472.00 507.50/509.50 1500 386.50/388.50 431.00/433.00 471.00/473.00 508.50/510.50 1600 387.00/389.00 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 509.00/511.00 1715 387.00/389.00 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 509.00/511.00 (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 383.00/385.00 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 504.50/506.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.37% 9.52% 9.09% 8.85% 8.72% 8.61% 1100 9.38% 9.53% 9.12% 8.88% 8.75% 8.65% 1200 9.35% 9.54% 9.13% 8.88% 8.75% 8.66% 1300 9.48% 9.60% 9.16% 8.92% 8.79% 8.69% 1400 9.37% 9.57% 9.14% 8.89% 8.77% 8.67% 1500 9.36% 9.57% 9.15% 8.91% 8.77% 8.67% 1600 9.39% 9.57% 9.17% 8.92% 8.79% 8.70% 1715 9.38% 9.56% 9.16% 8.91% 8.78% 8.68% (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 9.20% 9.44% 9.05% 8.80% 8.69% 8.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.49% 8.45% 8.39% 8.34% 8.30% 1100 8.57% 8.52% 8.48% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1200 8.57% 8.52% 8.48% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1300 8.60% 8.54% 8.49% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1400 8.59% 8.54% 8.50% 8.43% 8.38% 8.34% 1500 8.59% 8.54% 8.50% 8.44% 8.39% 8.35% 1600 8.60% 8.55% 8.51% 8.45% 8.39% 8.35% 1715 8.60% 8.55% 8.50% 8.44% 8.39% 8.35% (C1osing Feb 28) 1715 8.51% 8.47% 8.43% 8.37% 8.33% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0400/62.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com