Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.05% 07.05% 07.05% (Mar 3) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.07% 07.07% 07.07% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 89.00/91.00 131.50/133.50 174.50/176.50 1100 33.00/35.00 89.50/91.50 132.25/134.25 175.25/177.25 1200 33.50/34.50 90.00/91.50 132.50/134.00 175.25/177.25 1300 33.00/34.50 89.50/91.50 132.50/134.50 175.00/177.00 1400 33.00/34.50 89.50/91.50 132.50/134.50 175.50/177.50 1500 33.25/35.25 90.00/92.00 133.00/135.00 176.00/178.00 1600 33.25/35.25 90.00/92.00 133.25/135.25 176.00/178.00 1715 33.25/34.75 90.00/92.00 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 34.50/36.50 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 177.00/179.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 217.50/219.50 256.00/258.00 301.50/303.50 344.50/346.50 1100 218.25/220.25 257.00/259.00 302.50/304.50 345.00/347.00 1200 218.00/220.00 256.50/258.50 301.50/303.50 344.00/346.00 1300 218.00/220.00 257.00/259.00 302.00/304.00 344.50/346.50 1400 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 302.00/304.00 344.50/346.50 1500 219.00/221.00 257.50/259.50 302.50/304.50 345.00/347.00 1600 219.00/221.00 257.50/259.50 302.50/304.50 345.00/347.00 1715 218.50/220.50 256.50/258.50 301.50/303.50 344.00/346.00 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 220.50/222.50 259.50/261.50 305.00/307.00 348.00/350.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 383.00/385.00 427.50/429.50 467.50/469.50 505.00/507.00 1100 383.00/385.00 427.50/429.50 467.50/469.50 505.00/507.00 1200 382.50/384.50 426.50/428.50 466.50/468.50 504.00/506.00 1300 383.00/385.00 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 504.00/506.00 1400 382.50/384.50 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 504.00/506.00 1500 383.50/385.50 427.50/429.50 467.50/469.50 504.50/506.50 1600 383.50/385.50 428.00/430.00 468.00/470.00 505.00/507.00 1715 382.00/384.00 426.00/428.00 466.00/468.00 503.00/505.00 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 387.00/389.00 431.50/433.50 471.50/473.50 509.00/511.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.36% 9.49% 9.08% 8.85% 8.71% 8.60% 1100 9.40% 9.55% 9.14% 8.89% 8.75% 8.64% 1200 9.43% 9.59% 9.16% 8.91% 8.76% 8.64% 1300 9.40% 9.59% 9.18% 8.91% 8.77% 8.66% 1400 9.39% 9.58% 9.18% 8.93% 8.78% 8.66% 1500 9.47% 9.62% 9.20% 8.94% 8.79% 8.66% 1600 9.47% 9.62% 9.21% 8.94% 8.79% 8.66% 1715 9.46% 9.64% 9.21% 8.93% 8.78% 8.65% (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 9.38% 9.56% 9.16% 8.91% 8.78% 8.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.48% 8.43% 8.38% 8.33% 8.29% 1100 8.57% 8.50% 8.44% 8.39% 8.34% 8.30% 1200 8.56% 8.50% 8.45% 8.39% 8.34% 8.30% 1300 8.58% 8.52% 8.47% 8.41% 8.36% 8.31% 1400 8.57% 8.51% 8.45% 8.40% 8.35% 8.30% 1500 8.58% 8.52% 8.46% 8.40% 8.35% 8.30% 1600 8.58% 8.52% 8.46% 8.41% 8.36% 8.31% 1715 8.57% 8.50% 8.44% 8.39% 8.34% 8.29% (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 8.60% 8.55% 8.50% 8.44% 8.39% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8450/61.8550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com