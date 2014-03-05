Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/03.30 01.15/01.65 01.15/01.65 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% (Mar 4) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.05% 07.05% 07.05% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.50/33.50 88.00/90.00 131.00/133.00 173.00/175.00 1100 31.50/33.50 88.25/90.25 131.50/133.50 174.00/176.00 1200 32.00/34.00 89.00/91.00 132.00/134.00 174.50/176.50 1300 31.50/33.50 89.00/91.00 132.00/134.00 175.00/177.00 1400 32.25/33.75 89.50/91.50 132.50/134.50 175.25/177.25 1500 32.00/33.50 89.25/91.25 132.50/134.50 175.50/177.50 1600 32.00/33.50 89.00/91.00 132.00/134.00 175.00/177.00 1715 32.00/34.00 89.25/91.25 132.50/134.50 175.50/177.50 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 33.25/34.75 90.00/92.00 133.00/135.00 175.50/177.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.00/217.00 253.00/255.00 298.00/300.00 340.50/342.50 1100 216.00/218.00 253.50/255.50 298.50/300.50 341.00/343.00 1200 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 300.00/302.00 342.00/344.00 1300 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 299.50/301.50 341.50/343.50 1400 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 299.50/301.50 341.50/343.50 1500 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 300.00/302.00 342.00/344.00 1600 217.00/219.00 255.00/257.00 299.50/301.50 341.50/343.50 1715 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 299.50/301.50 341.50/343.50 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 218.50/220.50 256.50/258.50 301.50/303.50 344.00/346.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 378.50/380.50 422.50/424.50 462.50/464.50 499.50/501.50 1100 379.00/381.00 423.00/425.00 463.00/465.00 500.00/502.00 1200 380.00/382.00 424.00/426.00 464.00/466.00 501.00/503.00 1300 379.50/381.50 423.50/425.50 463.50/465.50 500.50/502.50 1400 379.50/381.50 423.50/425.50 463.50/465.50 500.50/502.50 1500 379.50/381.50 423.50/425.50 463.50/465.50 500.50/502.50 1600 379.00/381.00 423.00/425.00 463.00/465.00 500.00/502.00 1715 379.00/381.00 423.00/425.00 463.00/465.00 500.00/502.00 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 382.00/384.00 426.00/428.00 466.00/468.00 503.00/505.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.45% 9.58% 9.14% 8.88% 8.70% 8.58% 1100 9.46% 9.61% 9.18% 8.92% 8.73% 8.59% 1200 9.57% 9.68% 9.21% 8.95% 8.77% 8.64% 1300 9.51% 9.68% 9.23% 8.98% 8.78% 8.65% 1400 9.60% 9.73% 9.25% 8.99% 8.80% 8.65% 1500 9.55% 9.71% 9.25% 9.00% 8.79% 8.66% 1600 9.55% 9.69% 9.24% 8.99% 8.79% 8.65% 1715 9.60% 9.72% 9.27% 9.01% 8.81% 8.66% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 9.46% 9.64% 9.21% 8.93% 8.78% 8.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.51% 8.46% 8.40% 8.35% 8.30% 8.26% 1100 8.52% 8.46% 8.41% 8.36% 8.31% 8.27% 1200 8.56% 8.49% 8.43% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1300 8.55% 8.48% 8.43% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1400 8.55% 8.48% 8.42% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1500 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1600 8.56% 8.49% 8.43% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1715 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 8.57% 8.50% 8.44% 8.39% 8.34% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7500/61.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com