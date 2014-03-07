Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/06.50 01.20/01.60 04.10/04.90 07.72% 07.12% 08.11% (Mar 5) 1000 02.30/03.30 01.15/01.65 01.15/01.65 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.75/29.75 85.00/87.00 128.25/130.25 170.75/172.75 1100 28.00/30.00 85.50/87.50 129.00/131.00 172.00/174.00 1200 27.50/29.50 85.50/87.50 129.00/131.00 172.00/174.00 1300 28.25/30.25 85.75/87.75 129.25/131.25 172.00/174.00 1400 27.75/29.75 85.50/87.50 129.00/131.00 172.00/174.00 1500 28.00/30.00 85.50/87.50 129.00/131.00 172.00/174.00 1600 27.75/29.75 85.75/87.75 129.25/131.25 172.00/174.00 1715 28.00/30.00 86.00/88.00 129.25/131.25 172.00/174.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 32.00/34.00 89.25/91.25 132.50/134.50 175.50/177.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.75/214.75 250.25/252.25 293.75/295.75 335.25/337.25 1100 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 1200 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 1300 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 1400 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 1500 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 1600 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 1715 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 299.50/301.50 341.50/343.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 372.75/374.75 416.75/418.75 456.75/458.75 493.75/495.75 1100 375.00/377.00 418.50/420.50 458.50/460.50 495.50/497.50 1200 375.00/377.00 418.50/420.50 458.50/460.50 495.50/497.50 1300 374.50/376.50 418.50/420.50 458.50/460.50 495.50/497.50 1400 375.00/377.00 419.00/421.00 459.00/461.00 496.00/498.00 1500 374.50/376.50 418.50/420.50 458.50/460.50 495.50/497.50 1600 374.50/376.50 418.50/420.50 458.50/460.50 495.00/497.00 1715 374.50/376.50 418.50/420.50 458.50/460.50 495.00/497.00 (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 379.00/381.00 423.00/425.00 463.00/465.00 500.00/502.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.83% 9.74% 9.31% 9.02% 8.81% 8.66% 1100 9.91% 9.80% 9.39% 9.09% 8.87% 8.72% 1200 9.86% 9.82% 9.40% 9.10% 8.88% 8.73% 1300 9.97% 9.84% 9.41% 9.10% 8.88% 8.73% 1400 9.89% 9.82% 9.40% 9.11% 8.88% 8.73% 1500 9.93% 9.83% 9.41% 9.12% 8.89% 8.74% 1600 9.91% 9.85% 9.42% 9.11% 8.89% 8.74% 1715 9.99% 9.89% 9.44% 9.13% 8.91% 8.76% (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 9.60% 9.72% 9.27% 9.01% 8.81% 8.66% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.55% 8.47% 8.41% 8.36% 8.32% 8.28% 1100 8.61% 8.53% 8.47% 8.41% 8.36% 8.32% 1200 8.62% 8.54% 8.48% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1300 8.62% 8.54% 8.47% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1400 8.62% 8.55% 8.49% 8.43% 8.39% 8.34% 1500 8.63% 8.55% 8.49% 8.43% 8.39% 8.35% 1600 8.63% 8.54% 8.48% 8.42% 8.38% 8.33% 1715 8.65% 8.57% 8.50% 8.44% 8.40% 8.35% (C1osing Mar 5) 1715 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1100/61.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com