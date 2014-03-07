Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.00 04.00/05.00 01.25/01.75 07.48% 07.97% 07.48% (Mar 6) 1000 05.20/06.50 01.20/01.60 04.10/04.90 07.72% 07.12% 08.11% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.75/29.75 86.00/88.00 129.25/131.25 172.25/174.25 1100 27.50/29.50 86.50/88.50 130.00/132.00 173.00/175.00 1200 27.25/29.25 86.25/88.25 130.25/132.25 172.75/174.75 1300 27.25/29.25 86.75/88.75 130.00/132.00 172.50/174.50 1400 28.00/30.00 87.50/89.50 131.00/133.00 173.00/175.00 1500 27.75/28.75 87.50/88.50 131.00/132.00 173.00/175.00 1600 27.75/28.75 87.25/88.75 130.50/132.50 172.50/174.50 1715 27.50/29.00 87.00/89.00 130.00/132.00 172.00/174.00 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 28.00/30.00 86.00/88.00 129.25/131.25 172.00/174.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.75/215.75 251.75/253.75 295.25/297.25 336.25/338.25 1100 215.00/217.00 252.50/254.50 296.00/298.00 337.00/339.00 1200 215.00/217.00 252.50/254.50 296.00/298.00 337.00/339.00 1300 214.50/216.50 251.50/253.50 295.00/297.00 336.50/338.50 1400 214.50/216.50 252.00/254.00 295.50/297.50 336.50/338.50 1500 214.50/216.50 251.50/253.50 295.00/297.00 336.00/338.00 1600 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.00/297.00 335.50/337.50 1715 213.50/215.50 250.00/252.00 293.00/295.00 334.50/336.50 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 214.00/216.00 251.50/253.50 295.50/297.50 337.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 373.75/375.75 417.25/419.25 457.25/459.25 494.25/496.25 1100 375.00/377.00 419.00/421.00 459.00/461.00 496.00/498.00 1200 374.50/376.50 418.00/420.00 458.00/460.00 495.00/497.00 1300 373.50/375.50 417.00/419.00 457.00/459.00 494.00/496.00 1400 374.00/376.00 417.50/419.50 457.50/459.50 494.00/496.00 1500 373.00/375.00 417.00/419.00 457.00/459.00 493.50/495.50 1600 373.00/375.00 416.50/418.50 456.25/458.25 493.00/495.00 1715 371.50/373.50 415.00/417.00 454.50/456.50 491.00/493.00 (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 374.50/376.50 418.50/420.50 458.50/460.50 495.00/497.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.31% 10.06% 9.55% 9.22% 8.98% 8.82% 1100 10.32% 10.11% 9.59% 9.26% 9.02% 8.84% 1200 10.28% 10.12% 9.60% 9.26% 9.02% 8.84% 1300 10.33% 10.14% 9.59% 9.24% 9.00% 8.81% 1400 10.46% 10.22% 9.64% 9.25% 9.00% 8.82% 1500 10.34% 10.16% 9.62% 9.25% 8.99% 8.80% 1600 10.33% 10.15% 9.59% 9.22% 8.97% 8.80% 1715 10.33% 10.14% 9.56% 9.19% 8.94% 8.74% (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 9.99% 9.89% 9.44% 9.13% 8.91% 8.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.68% 8.59% 8.52% 8.46% 8.41% 8.37% 1100 8.69% 8.61% 8.55% 8.49% 8.44% 8.40% 1200 8.70% 8.61% 8.54% 8.48% 8.43% 8.39% 1300 8.68% 8.60% 8.52% 8.46% 8.41% 8.38% 1400 8.68% 8.60% 8.53% 8.46% 8.41% 8.37% 1500 8.67% 8.58% 8.51% 8.45% 8.40% 8.36% 1600 8.65% 8.56% 8.50% 8.43% 8.38% 8.34% 1715 8.61% 8.53% 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.31% (C1osing Mar 6) 1715 8.65% 8.57% 8.50% 8.44% 8.40% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0800/61.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com