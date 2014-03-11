Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.52% 07.52% 07.52% (Mar 10) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.45% 07.45% 07.45% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.50 84.50/86.50 128.00/130.00 169.00/171.00 1100 24.75/26.75 85.25/87.25 128.00/130.00 169.25/171.25 1200 24.50/26.50 86.00/88.00 129.00/131.00 170.50/172.50 1300 24.50/26.50 86.00/88.00 129.00/131.00 170.25/172.25 1400 25.00/26.00 86.00/88.00 129.00/131.00 170.00/172.00 1500 24.75/26.75 86.25/88.25 129.25/131.25 170.50/172.50 1600 24.75/26.75 86.25/88.25 129.25/131.25 170.50/172.50 1715 24.50/26.50 86.00/88.00 129.00/131.00 170.50/172.50 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 26.00/28.00 86.00/88.00 129.50/131.50 171.00/173.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.00/212.00 246.00/248.00 288.50/290.50 328.50/330.50 1100 210.00/212.00 246.00/248.00 288.50/290.50 328.00/330.00 1200 211.50/213.50 247.50/249.50 290.00/292.00 330.00/332.00 1300 211.50/213.50 247.50/249.50 290.00/292.00 330.00/332.00 1400 211.50/213.50 248.00/250.00 291.00/293.00 330.50/332.50 1500 211.50/213.50 248.00/250.00 290.50/292.50 330.50/332.50 1600 211.50/213.50 248.00/250.00 290.50/292.50 331.00/333.00 1715 211.50/213.50 248.00/250.00 290.50/292.50 331.00/333.00 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 211.00/213.00 247.50/249.50 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/366.50 407.00/409.00 446.00/448.00 482.00/484.00 1100 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 445.00/447.00 481.00/483.00 1200 366.00/368.00 408.00/410.00 447.00/449.00 483.00/485.00 1300 366.00/368.00 408.00/410.00 447.00/449.00 483.00/485.00 1400 366.00/368.00 408.00/410.00 447.50/449.50 483.50/485.50 1500 366.50/368.50 408.50/410.50 447.50/449.50 483.50/485.50 1600 367.00/369.00 409.00/411.00 448.50/450.50 484.50/486.50 1715 367.00/369.00 409.50/411.50 448.50/450.50 484.50/486.50 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 366.00/368.00 408.50/410.50 448.00/450.00 484.00/486.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.62% 10.29% 9.65% 9.22% 8.95% 8.74% 1100 10.72% 10.34% 9.66% 9.23% 8.96% 8.74% 1200 10.76% 10.41% 9.72% 9.29% 9.01% 8.78% 1300 10.76% 10.41% 9.71% 9.28% 9.01% 8.78% 1400 10.75% 10.40% 9.70% 9.27% 9.01% 8.80% 1500 10.77% 10.41% 9.70% 9.26% 8.99% 8.77% 1600 10.78% 10.41% 9.70% 9.26% 8.99% 8.78% 1715 10.72% 10.37% 9.68% 9.25% 8.98% 8.76% (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 10.54% 10.27% 9.64% 9.19% 8.92% 8.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.61% 8.50% 8.41% 8.35% 8.30% 8.27% 1100 8.60% 8.49% 8.40% 8.34% 8.29% 8.26% 1200 8.64% 8.53% 8.43% 8.37% 8.31% 8.28% 1300 8.64% 8.53% 8.44% 8.37% 8.31% 8.28% 1400 8.66% 8.54% 8.43% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1500 8.63% 8.52% 8.42% 8.35% 8.30% 8.26% 1600 8.64% 8.54% 8.44% 8.37% 8.32% 8.28% 1715 8.63% 8.52% 8.43% 8.37% 8.31% 8.27% (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 8.57% 8.47% 8.40% 8.34% 8.29% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.9400/60.9500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com