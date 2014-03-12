Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.47% 07.47% 07.47% (Mar 11) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.52% 07.52% 07.52% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/25.00 84.50/86.50 127.50/129.50 169.00/171.00 1100 23.50/25.50 85.00/87.00 128.00/130.00 169.50/171.50 1200 23.00/25.00 84.75/86.75 128.00/130.00 169.50/171.50 1300 23.50/24.50 85.25/86.75 128.25/130.25 170.00/172.00 1400 23.00/25.00 85.00/87.00 128.50/130.50 170.00/172.00 1500 23.00/25.00 85.00/87.00 128.50/130.50 170.00/172.00 1600 23.25/24.00 85.50/86.50 129.00/130.50 170.75/172.25 1715 22.50/24.50 85.00/87.00 128.00/130.00 170.00/172.00 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 24.50/26.50 86.00/88.00 129.00/131.00 170.50/172.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.50/212.50 247.00/249.00 290.00/292.00 330.50/332.50 1100 211.00/213.00 246.50/248.50 289.50/291.50 330.00/332.00 1200 210.50/212.50 247.00/249.00 290.00/292.00 330.50/332.50 1300 211.50/213.50 248.00/250.00 291.00/293.00 331.50/333.50 1400 211.50/213.50 248.00/250.00 291.50/293.50 332.00/334.00 1500 211.50/213.50 248.50/250.50 291.50/293.50 332.00/334.00 1600 212.50/214.50 249.50/251.50 292.50/294.50 333.25/335.25 1715 211.50/213.50 249.00/251.00 292.00/294.00 332.50/334.50 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 211.50/213.50 248.00/250.00 290.50/292.50 331.00/333.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 367.00/369.00 410.00/412.00 449.00/451.00 485.00/487.00 1100 366.50/368.50 409.50/411.50 448.50/450.50 485.00/487.00 1200 367.00/369.00 410.00/412.00 449.00/451.00 485.50/487.50 1300 368.00/370.00 411.00/413.00 450.50/452.50 486.50/488.50 1400 368.50/370.50 411.50/413.50 451.50/453.50 487.50/489.50 1500 368.50/370.50 411.50/413.50 451.00/453.00 487.50/489.50 1600 370.00/372.00 413.00/415.00 452.50/454.50 489.00/491.00 1715 369.50/371.50 412.50/414.50 452.50/454.50 489.00/491.00 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 367.00/369.00 409.50/411.50 448.50/450.50 484.50/486.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.75% 10.31% 9.62% 9.25% 8.97% 8.77% 1100 10.83% 10.36% 9.64% 9.26% 8.97% 8.75% 1200 10.77% 10.35% 9.65% 9.26% 8.97% 8.77% 1300 10.78% 10.36% 9.66% 9.28% 9.00% 8.79% 1400 10.80% 10.38% 9.68% 9.29% 9.01% 8.81% 1500 10.78% 10.37% 9.67% 9.28% 9.01% 8.80% 1600 10.75% 10.38% 9.69% 9.31% 9.05% 8.83% 1715 10.73% 10.34% 9.64% 9.27% 9.01% 8.81% (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 10.72% 10.37% 9.68% 9.25% 8.98% 8.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.64% 8.53% 8.45% 8.38% 8.32% 8.28% 1100 8.62% 8.51% 8.43% 8.37% 8.31% 8.28% 1200 8.64% 8.53% 8.45% 8.38% 8.32% 8.29% 1300 8.65% 8.54% 8.46% 8.39% 8.33% 8.29% 1400 8.68% 8.57% 8.48% 8.42% 8.36% 8.32% 1500 8.67% 8.55% 8.47% 8.40% 8.34% 8.31% 1600 8.69% 8.59% 8.50% 8.43% 8.37% 8.33% 1715 8.67% 8.57% 8.48% 8.42% 8.36% 8.33% (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 8.63% 8.52% 8.43% 8.37% 8.31% 8.27% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.2150/61.2250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com