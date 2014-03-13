Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.75/09.25 01.25/01.75 05.50/07.50 08.09% 07.49% 08.23% (Mar 12) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.47% 07.47% 07.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.50/17.50 78.00/80.00 121.00/123.00 163.00/165.00 1100 15.25/17.25 76.75/78.75 119.75/121.75 161.50/163.50 1200 15.00/17.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 160.50/162.50 1300 15.00/17.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 161.00/163.00 1400 15.00/17.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 161.00/163.00 1500 15.00/17.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 160.50/162.50 1600 15.00/17.00 75.00/77.00 118.00/120.00 159.50/161.50 1715 15.00/17.00 74.00/76.00 116.50/118.50 159.00/161.00 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 22.50/24.50 85.00/87.00 128.00/130.00 170.00/172.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 241.50/243.50 284.50/286.50 325.50/327.50 1100 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 283.00/285.00 324.00/326.00 1200 202.00/204.00 238.50/240.50 281.50/283.50 322.50/324.50 1300 203.00/205.00 240.00/242.00 283.00/285.00 324.50/326.50 1400 203.00/205.00 239.50/241.50 283.00/285.00 323.00/325.00 1500 202.50/204.50 239.50/241.50 282.50/284.50 323.50/325.50 1600 201.50/203.50 238.50/240.50 281.50/283.50 322.50/324.50 1715 200.50/202.50 237.50/239.50 281.00/283.00 322.00/324.00 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 211.50/213.50 249.00/251.00 292.00/294.00 332.50/334.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 362.50/364.50 405.50/407.50 445.00/447.00 481.50/483.50 1100 361.00/363.00 404.00/406.00 444.00/446.00 480.50/482.50 1200 359.50/361.50 402.50/404.50 442.50/444.50 479.00/481.00 1300 361.50/363.50 404.50/406.50 444.50/446.50 481.00/483.00 1400 360.50/362.50 403.00/405.00 444.50/446.50 481.00/483.00 1500 360.00/362.00 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 480.00/482.00 1600 359.50/361.50 402.50/404.50 442.00/444.00 479.00/481.00 1715 359.00/361.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 369.50/371.50 412.50/414.50 452.50/454.50 489.00/491.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.91% 10.26% 9.62% 9.25% 8.97% 8.78% 1100 10.73% 10.13% 9.52% 9.15% 8.89% 8.72% 1200 10.62% 10.06% 9.46% 9.10% 8.85% 8.68% 1300 10.62% 10.06% 9.48% 9.14% 8.90% 8.72% 1400 10.62% 10.05% 9.47% 9.14% 8.88% 8.72% 1500 10.61% 10.05% 9.45% 9.11% 8.88% 8.70% 1600 10.49% 09.96% 9.39% 9.06% 8.84% 8.67% 1715 10.34% 09.81% 9.31% 9.00% 8.78% 8.63% (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 10.73% 10.34% 9.64% 9.27% 9.01% 8.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.65% 8.56% 8.48% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1100 8.60% 8.52% 8.44% 8.39% 8.34% 8.31% 1200 8.56% 8.48% 8.41% 8.35% 8.31% 8.28% 1300 8.61% 8.53% 8.45% 8.39% 8.35% 8.31% 1400 8.58% 8.50% 8.42% 8.38% 8.34% 8.31% 1500 8.58% 8.49% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 8.29% 1600 8.55% 8.48% 8.40% 8.34% 8.31% 8.28% 1715 8.52% 8.45% 8.38% 8.32% 8.28% 8.25% (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 8.67% 8.57% 8.48% 8.42% 8.36% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1700/61.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com