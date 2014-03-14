Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/08.25 05.75/06.50 01.25/01.75 08.31% 08.53% 07.42% (Mar 13) 1000 06.75/09.25 01.25/01.75 05.50/07.50 08.09% 07.49% 08.23% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.50/14.50 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 154.50/156.50 1100 13.00/15.00 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 155.00/157.00 1200 13.75/14.75 71.50/73.00 114.25/115.75 155.50/157.50 1300 13.75/14.75 71.75/73.25 114.25/115.75 155.75/157.75 1400 13.50/15.50 71.50/73.50 114.00/116.00 156.00/158.00 1500 13.50/15.50 71.50/73.50 114.00/116.00 156.00/158.00 1600 13.00/15.00 71.00/73.00 114.00/116.00 156.00/158.00 1715 13.00/15.00 71.50/73.50 114.00/116.00 155.50/157.50 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 15.00/17.00 74.00/76.00 116.50/118.50 159.00/161.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.00/198.00 233.00/235.00 277.50/279.50 318.50/320.50 1100 197.00/199.00 234.50/236.50 278.00/280.00 320.00/322.00 1200 198.00/200.00 235.00/237.00 279.00/281.00 320.50/322.50 1300 198.00/200.00 235.50/237.50 280.00/282.00 321.50/323.50 1400 198.00/200.00 235.50/237.50 280.00/282.00 321.50/323.50 1500 198.00/200.00 235.50/237.50 280.00/282.00 321.50/323.50 1600 198.00/200.00 235.50/237.50 280.00/282.00 321.50/323.50 1715 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 200.50/202.50 237.50/239.50 281.00/283.00 322.00/324.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.50/357.50 399.00/401.00 439.00/441.00 475.50/477.50 1100 357.00/359.00 400.50/402.50 440.50/442.50 477.00/479.00 1200 357.50/359.50 401.00/403.00 441.00/443.00 477.50/479.50 1300 358.50/360.50 402.50/404.50 442.50/444.50 479.00/481.00 1400 358.50/360.50 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 1500 358.50/360.50 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 1600 358.50/360.50 402.50/404.50 442.50/444.50 479.00/481.00 1715 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 359.00/361.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.08% 09.63% 9.10% 8.79% 8.62% 8.51% 1100 10.10% 09.62% 9.11% 8.83% 8.67% 8.53% 1200 10.14% 09.66% 9.14% 8.86% 8.69% 8.55% 1300 10.19% 09.68% 9.16% 8.88% 8.71% 8.59% 1400 10.22% 09.70% 9.19% 8.90% 8.73% 8.61% 1500 10.24% 09.72% 9.21% 8.92% 8.75% 8.63% 1600 10.16% 09.71% 9.22% 8.92% 8.75% 8.63% 1715 10.22% 09.72% 9.19% 8.90% 8.73% 8.61% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 10.34% 09.81% 9.31% 9.00% 8.78% 8.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.35% 8.29% 8.25% 8.21% 8.18% 1100 8.45% 8.38% 8.32% 8.28% 8.23% 8.20% 1200 8.46% 8.39% 8.33% 8.28% 8.24% 8.20% 1300 8.50% 8.43% 8.37% 8.32% 8.27% 8.24% 1400 8.52% 8.44% 8.38% 8.33% 8.28% 8.24% 1500 8.54% 8.46% 8.40% 8.35% 8.30% 8.26% 1600 8.54% 8.47% 8.41% 8.36% 8.31% 8.28% 1715 8.52% 8.45% 8.39% 8.35% 8.30% 8.26% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 8.52% 8.45% 8.38% 8.32% 8.28% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1900/61.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com