Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.49% 07.49% 07.49% (Mar 14) 1000 07.00/08.25 05.75/06.50 01.25/01.75 08.31% 08.53% 07.42% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/14.00 70.00/72.00 112.50/114.50 154.00/156.00 1100 12.50/13.50 71.00/72.50 113.50/115.50 155.00/157.00 1200 12.25/13.25 71.25/73.25 113.75/115.75 155.25/157.25 1300 12.00/14.00 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 155.00/157.00 1400 12.25/14.25 71.25/73.25 113.75/115.75 155.25/157.25 1500 12.25/14.25 71.25/73.25 113.50/115.50 155.00/157.00 1600 12.50/13.50 71.25/72.75 113.75/115.25 155.25/157.25 1715 12.75/13.75 71.75/73.25 113.75/115.25 155.50/157.50 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 13.00/15.00 71.50/73.50 114.00/116.00 155.50/157.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.00/198.00 233.50/235.50 277.50/279.50 319.00/321.00 1100 197.00/199.00 234.50/236.50 279.00/281.00 320.50/322.50 1200 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 1300 197.00/199.00 234.50/236.50 279.00/281.00 320.50/322.50 1400 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 1500 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.00/281.00 321.00/323.00 1600 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 1715 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 356.00/358.00 400.00/402.00 440.00/442.00 476.50/478.50 1100 357.50/359.50 401.50/403.50 441.50/443.50 478.00/480.00 1200 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 1300 357.50/359.50 401.50/403.50 441.50/443.50 478.00/480.00 1400 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.50/444.50 479.00/481.00 1500 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.50/444.50 479.00/481.00 1600 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 1715 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 479.00/481.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.33% 9.76% 9.22% 8.94% 8.76% 8.63% 1100 10.43% 9.84% 9.28% 8.98% 8.80% 8.67% 1200 10.48% 9.87% 9.30% 9.00% 8.81% 8.68% 1300 10.45% 9.84% 9.27% 8.97% 8.79% 8.66% 1400 10.49% 9.85% 9.28% 8.98% 8.80% 8.67% 1500 10.48% 9.83% 9.25% 8.97% 8.79% 8.64% 1600 10.43% 9.82% 9.27% 8.98% 8.79% 8.66% 1715 10.50% 9.83% 9.27% 8.97% 8.78% 8.65% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 10.22% 9.72% 9.19% 8.90% 8.73% 8.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.55% 8.47% 8.41% 8.37% 8.33% 8.30% 1100 8.59% 8.51% 8.44% 8.40% 8.35% 8.32% 1200 8.60% 8.51% 8.45% 8.41% 8.36% 8.32% 1300 8.57% 8.49% 8.43% 8.39% 8.34% 8.31% 1400 8.58% 8.50% 8.44% 8.40% 8.35% 8.32% 1500 8.57% 8.49% 8.43% 8.39% 8.34% 8.31% 1600 8.58% 8.49% 8.43% 8.39% 8.34% 8.30% 1715 8.56% 8.48% 8.42% 8.38% 8.33% 8.30% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 8.52% 8.45% 8.39% 8.35% 8.30% 8.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1900/61.2000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com