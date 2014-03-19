Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.36% 08.36% 08.36% (Mar 18) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.49% 07.49% 07.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.00 69.50/71.50 112.50/114.50 154.00/156.00 1100 10.50/12.50 69.50/71.50 112.00/114.00 153.50/155.50 1200 10.00/12.00 68.00/70.00 110.00/112.00 151.50/153.50 1300 10.50/11.50 68.00/69.50 109.75/111.25 151.00/153.00 1400 10.00/12.00 67.50/69.50 109.25/111.25 150.75/152.75 1500 10.00/12.00 67.50/69.50 109.25/111.25 150.75/152.75 1600 10.00/12.00 67.50/69.50 109.25/111.25 150.75/152.75 1715 10.00/12.00 67.50/69.50 109.00/111.00 150.50/152.50 (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 12.75/13.75 71.75/73.25 113.75/115.25 155.50/157.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.50/198.50 234.00/236.00 278.50/280.50 320.50/322.50 1100 195.50/197.50 233.00/235.00 277.50/279.50 319.50/321.50 1200 193.50/195.50 231.00/233.00 275.50/277.50 317.00/319.00 1300 192.75/194.75 230.00/232.00 274.00/276.00 315.50/317.50 1400 192.75/194.75 230.50/232.50 275.00/277.00 316.50/318.50 1500 192.75/194.75 230.50/232.50 275.00/277.00 317.00/319.00 1600 192.75/194.75 230.50/232.50 275.00/277.00 317.00/319.00 1715 192.50/194.50 230.00/232.00 274.50/276.50 316.50/318.50 (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 279.50/281.50 321.00/323.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 479.00/481.00 1100 356.50/358.50 400.50/402.50 440.50/442.50 477.50/479.50 1200 354.50/356.50 398.50/400.50 438.50/440.50 475.00/477.00 1300 353.00/355.00 397.00/399.00 437.00/439.00 474.00/476.00 1400 354.00/356.00 398.00/400.00 438.00/440.00 475.00/477.00 1500 354.50/356.50 398.50/400.50 438.50/440.50 475.50/477.50 1600 354.50/356.50 398.50/400.50 439.00/441.00 476.00/478.00 1715 354.00/356.00 398.50/400.50 438.50/440.50 475.00/477.00 (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 442.00/444.00 479.00/481.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.48% 9.85% 9.25% 8.99% 8.80% 8.67% 1100 10.48% 9.81% 9.22% 8.95% 8.77% 8.64% 1200 10.25% 9.64% 9.10% 8.86% 8.69% 8.58% 1300 10.23% 9.61% 9.08% 8.84% 8.67% 8.55% 1400 10.20% 9.59% 9.07% 8.84% 8.69% 8.58% 1500 10.19% 9.58% 9.06% 8.83% 8.68% 8.57% 1600 10.19% 9.58% 9.06% 8.83% 8.68% 8.57% 1715 10.20% 9.58% 9.05% 8.83% 8.67% 8.57% (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 10.50% 9.83% 9.27% 8.97% 8.78% 8.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.52% 8.46% 8.41% 8.36% 8.33% 1100 8.56% 8.49% 8.43% 8.38% 8.33% 8.30% 1200 8.50% 8.44% 8.39% 8.35% 8.30% 8.27% 1300 8.47% 8.41% 8.37% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 1400 8.51% 8.45% 8.39% 8.35% 8.31% 8.28% 1500 8.51% 8.45% 8.40% 8.35% 8.31% 8.28% 1600 8.51% 8.45% 8.39% 8.36% 8.32% 8.29% 1715 8.50% 8.45% 8.40% 8.37% 8.32% 8.29% (C1osing Mar 18) 1715 8.56% 8.48% 8.42% 8.38% 8.33% 8.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.9500/60.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com