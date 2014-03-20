Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.75 01.25/01.75 04.00/05.00 07.83% 07.45% 07.95% (Mar 19) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.36% 08.36% 08.36% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.25/07.25 62.00/64.00 103.50/105.50 145.00/147.00 1100 05.00/07.00 61.50/63.50 103.00/105.00 144.00/146.00 1200 05.50/07.00 61.50/63.50 102.50/104.50 144.00/146.00 1300 06.00/07.00 61.50/63.50 103.25/105.25 144.50/146.50 1400 05.75/07.25 62.00/64.00 103.50/105.50 145.00/147.00 1500 05.75/06.50 61.00/62.50 102.00/103.50 143.00/145.00 1600 05.50/07.00 60.00/62.00 101.00/103.00 142.00/144.00 1715 05.75/06.50 60.00/61.50 101.25/102.75 142.50/144.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 10.00/12.00 67.50/69.50 109.00/111.00 150.50/152.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.00/189.00 224.50/226.50 269.00/271.00 310.50/312.50 1100 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 267.50/269.50 309.00/311.00 1200 186.00/188.00 223.50/225.50 268.00/270.00 309.50/311.50 1300 186.50/188.50 224.00/226.00 268.50/270.50 310.00/312.00 1400 187.00/189.00 224.50/226.50 269.00/271.00 310.50/312.50 1500 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 266.50/268.50 308.50/310.50 1600 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 265.50/267.50 307.00/309.00 1715 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 266.50/268.50 308.50/310.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 192.50/194.50 230.00/232.00 274.50/276.50 316.50/318.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 348.00/350.00 392.00/394.00 432.00/434.00 468.50/470.50 1100 346.00/348.00 390.00/392.00 430.00/432.00 466.50/468.50 1200 347.00/349.00 391.00/393.00 431.00/433.00 467.50/469.50 1300 347.50/349.50 391.50/393.50 431.50/433.50 468.00/470.00 1400 348.00/350.00 392.00/394.00 432.00/434.00 468.50/470.50 1500 345.50/347.50 389.50/391.50 429.50/431.50 466.00/468.00 1600 344.50/346.50 388.50/390.50 428.50/430.50 465.00/467.00 1715 346.00/348.00 390.00/392.00 430.00/432.00 466.50/468.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 354.00/356.00 398.50/400.50 438.50/440.50 475.00/477.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.13% 9.35% 8.94% 8.73% 8.58% 8.49% 1100 10.07% 9.32% 8.90% 8.69% 8.53% 8.45% 1200 10.08% 9.28% 8.89% 8.69% 8.55% 8.47% 1300 10.08% 9.34% 8.93% 8.71% 8.57% 8.48% 1400 10.15% 9.36% 8.95% 8.73% 8.58% 8.49% 1500 9.94% 9.20% 8.82% 8.61% 8.48% 8.41% 1600 9.82% 9.12% 8.75% 8.56% 8.44% 8.37% 1715 9.76% 9.10% 8.76% 8.58% 8.46% 8.39% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 10.20% 9.58% 9.05% 8.83% 8.67% 8.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.41% 8.36% 8.32% 8.28% 8.24% 8.21% 1100 8.38% 8.33% 8.29% 8.25% 8.21% 8.19% 1200 8.40% 8.35% 8.31% 8.27% 8.24% 8.21% 1300 8.41% 8.36% 8.32% 8.28% 8.24% 8.22% 1400 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 8.28% 8.24% 8.22% 1500 8.36% 8.31% 8.27% 8.23% 8.20% 8.18% 1600 8.31% 8.27% 8.24% 8.21% 8.17% 8.15% 1715 8.34% 8.30% 8.26% 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 8.50% 8.45% 8.40% 8.37% 8.32% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3400/61.3500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com