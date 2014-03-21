Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.30/06.80 04.00/05.00 01.30/01.80 07.92% 07.97% 07.77% (Mar 20) 1000 05.25/06.75 01.25/01.75 04.00/05.00 07.83% 07.45% 07.95% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.25/05.25 58.50/59.50 99.50/100.50 140.75/142.25 1100 03.75/05.75 57.50/59.50 98.50/100.50 139.75/141.75 1200 04.00/05.50 57.75/59.75 98.75/100.75 140.00/142.00 1300 04.00/05.50 58.00/60.00 99.00/101.00 140.75/142.75 1400 04.00/05.00 57.75/59.25 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 1500 04.25/05.00 58.00/59.50 99.00/100.50 140.25/142.25 1600 03.75/05.75 57.50/59.50 98.75/100.75 140.50/142.50 1715 04.25/05.25 58.00/59.50 99.00/101.00 140.50/142.50 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 05.75/06.50 60.00/61.50 101.25/102.75 142.50/144.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.50/184.00 220.00/221.50 264.00/266.00 305.50/307.50 1100 181.50/183.50 219.00/221.00 263.50/265.50 305.00/307.00 1200 181.75/183.75 219.25/221.25 263.50/265.50 305.00/307.00 1300 182.75/184.75 220.25/222.25 264.75/266.75 306.50/308.50 1400 182.50/184.50 220.00/222.00 264.50/266.50 306.50/308.50 1500 182.00/184.00 219.50/221.50 264.00/266.00 306.00/308.00 1600 182.50/184.50 220.00/222.00 264.50/266.50 306.50/308.50 1715 182.50/184.50 220.00/222.00 264.50/266.50 306.25/308.25 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 266.50/268.50 308.50/310.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 342.50/344.50 386.50/388.50 426.50/428.50 463.00/465.00 1100 342.50/344.50 386.50/388.50 426.00/428.00 462.50/464.50 1200 342.50/344.50 386.50/388.50 426.25/428.25 462.50/464.50 1300 344.00/346.00 388.50/390.50 428.50/430.50 465.00/467.00 1400 344.00/346.00 388.00/390.00 428.00/430.00 464.50/466.50 1500 343.50/345.50 387.50/389.50 427.50/429.50 464.00/466.00 1600 344.00/346.00 388.00/390.00 428.00/430.00 464.50/466.50 1715 343.50/345.50 387.50/389.50 427.50/429.50 464.00/466.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 346.00/348.00 390.00/392.00 430.00/432.00 466.50/468.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.79% 9.10% 8.76% 8.58% 8.47% 8.39% 1100 9.71% 9.05% 8.71% 8.55% 8.44% 8.37% 1200 9.75% 9.08% 8.73% 8.56% 8.45% 8.38% 1300 9.78% 9.09% 8.76% 8.59% 8.48% 8.40% 1400 9.70% 9.09% 8.76% 8.59% 8.48% 8.41% 1500 9.75% 9.08% 8.75% 8.58% 8.46% 8.40% 1600 9.72% 9.09% 8.77% 8.60% 8.49% 8.42% 1715 9.78% 9.12% 8.78% 8.62% 8.50% 8.43% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 9.76% 9.10% 8.76% 8.58% 8.46% 8.39% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.33% 8.28% 8.25% 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% 1100 8.32% 8.28% 8.25% 8.21% 8.17% 8.15% 1200 8.32% 8.29% 8.25% 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% 1300 8.35% 8.31% 8.28% 8.25% 8.21% 8.18% 1400 8.36% 8.32% 8.28% 8.25% 8.21% 8.18% 1500 8.35% 8.31% 8.28% 8.24% 8.21% 8.18% 1600 8.37% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 8.22% 8.20% 1715 8.38% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 8.22% 8.20% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 8.34% 8.30% 8.26% 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.8950/60.9050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com