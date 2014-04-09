Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.08% 06.08% 06.08% (Apr 7) 1000 03.60/04.90 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.70 07.31% 07.31% 07.31% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.00/28.00 68.00/70.00 111.25/113.25 155.00/157.00 1100 26.00/28.00 68.00/70.00 111.00/113.00 155.00/157.00 1200 25.50/27.50 67.50/69.50 110.50/112.50 154.50/156.50 1300 26.75/28.50 68.25/69.75 111.00/112.50 154.50/156.50 1400 26.00/28.00 68.00/70.00 111.00/113.00 155.00/157.00 1500 26.50/27.50 68.75/69.75 112.00/113.00 155.50/157.50 1600 26.50/28.25 68.75/70.75 111.50/113.50 155.50/157.50 1715 26.00/28.00 68.00/70.00 111.50/113.50 155.50/157.50 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 27.50/29.50 69.50/71.50 112.50/114.50 156.50/158.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.50/196.50 241.50/243.50 286.00/288.00 326.00/328.00 1100 195.00/197.00 242.00/244.00 286.50/288.50 326.50/328.50 1200 194.50/196.50 241.00/243.00 285.50/287.50 325.50/327.50 1300 194.00/196.00 240.50/242.50 285.00/287.00 324.50/326.50 1400 195.00/197.00 241.50/243.50 285.50/287.50 325.00/327.00 1500 195.00/197.00 241.50/243.50 286.00/288.00 325.50/327.50 1600 195.50/197.50 242.00/244.00 286.50/288.50 326.50/328.50 1715 195.00/197.00 241.00/243.00 285.00/287.00 324.50/326.50 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 196.00/198.00 242.50/244.50 286.50/288.50 326.50/328.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 372.00/374.00 413.00/415.00 450.00/452.00 492.00/494.00 1100 372.50/374.50 413.50/415.50 450.50/452.50 492.50/494.50 1200 371.50/373.50 412.50/414.50 449.50/451.50 491.50/493.50 1300 370.50/372.50 411.50/413.50 448.50/450.50 490.50/492.50 1400 371.00/373.00 412.00/414.00 449.00/451.00 491.00/493.00 1500 371.50/373.50 412.25/414.25 449.25/451.25 491.00/493.00 1600 372.00/374.00 413.00/415.00 450.00/452.00 491.50/493.50 1715 370.50/372.50 411.00/413.00 448.00/450.00 490.00/492.00 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 372.50/374.50 413.00/415.00 450.00/452.00 492.00/494.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.60% 8.55% 8.54% 8.55% 8.57% 8.59% 1100 8.59% 8.54% 8.52% 8.56% 8.58% 8.60% 1200 8.49% 8.48% 8.49% 8.53% 8.55% 8.57% 1300 8.65% 8.51% 8.49% 8.51% 8.52% 8.54% 1400 8.59% 8.53% 8.52% 8.55% 8.57% 8.57% 1500 8.60% 8.56% 8.55% 8.56% 8.56% 8.57% 1600 8.69% 8.60% 8.56% 8.58% 8.59% 8.60% 1715 8.57% 8.54% 8.54% 8.56% 8.55% 8.54% (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 8.60% 8.54% 8.52% 8.54% 8.54% 8.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.61% 8.61% 8.58% 8.55% 8.50% 8.50% 1100 8.61% 8.61% 8.59% 8.55% 8.50% 8.50% 1200 8.59% 8.59% 8.57% 8.53% 8.49% 8.49% 1300 8.55% 8.55% 8.53% 8.50% 8.46% 8.46% 1400 8.58% 8.57% 8.55% 8.52% 8.48% 8.48% 1500 8.58% 8.57% 8.55% 8.51% 8.47% 8.47% 1600 8.61% 8.60% 8.57% 8.54% 8.49% 8.48% 1715 8.55% 8.55% 8.52% 8.49% 8.44% 8.45% (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 8.56% 8.57% 8.54% 8.50% 8.46% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1400/60.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com