Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.60/07.50 01.10/01.50 04.50/06.00 06.78% 06.66% 06.81% (Apr 9) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.08% 06.08% 06.08% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/23.00 63.00/65.00 106.00/108.00 150.00/152.00 1100 20.25/22.25 62.00/64.00 106.00/108.00 149.50/151.50 1200 20.00/22.00 62.00/64.00 105.00/107.00 148.50/150.50 1300 20.00/22.00 62.00/64.00 105.00/107.00 149.00/151.00 1400 20.50/21.50 62.50/64.00 105.50/107.00 148.75/150.75 1500 20.50/22.50 62.00/64.00 105.00/107.00 149.00/151.00 1600 20.00/22.00 62.00/64.00 105.00/107.00 148.50/150.50 1715 20.50/21.50 62.50/64.00 105.50/107.00 149.00/151.00 (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 26.00/28.00 68.00/70.00 111.50/113.50 155.50/157.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.50/191.50 235.50/237.50 279.50/281.50 319.00/321.00 1100 189.00/191.00 235.00/237.00 279.00/281.00 318.50/320.50 1200 188.00/190.00 234.00/236.00 277.50/279.50 317.00/319.00 1300 188.00/190.00 234.00/236.00 277.50/279.50 316.50/318.50 1400 188.00/190.00 233.50/235.50 277.00/279.00 316.50/318.50 1500 188.50/190.50 234.50/236.50 278.50/280.50 318.00/320.00 1600 187.50/189.50 233.00/235.00 276.50/278.50 316.00/318.00 1715 188.00/190.00 233.50/235.50 277.00/279.00 316.50/318.50 (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 195.00/197.00 241.00/243.00 285.00/287.00 324.50/326.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 365.00/367.00 405.50/407.50 442.50/444.50 484.00/486.00 1100 364.50/366.50 405.00/407.00 442.00/444.00 483.00/485.00 1200 362.50/364.50 403.00/405.00 440.00/442.00 481.50/483.50 1300 362.00/364.00 402.50/404.50 439.50/441.50 481.00/483.00 1400 362.00/364.00 402.50/404.50 439.00/441.00 480.50/482.50 1500 363.50/365.50 404.00/406.00 441.00/443.00 483.00/485.00 1600 361.50/363.50 402.00/404.00 439.00/441.00 480.50/482.50 1715 362.00/364.00 402.50/404.50 439.00/441.00 480.50/482.50 (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 370.50/372.50 411.00/413.00 448.00/450.00 490.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.68% 8.56% 8.54% 8.55% 8.53% 8.53% 1100 8.51% 8.51% 8.52% 8.52% 8.52% 8.52% 1200 8.48% 8.46% 8.46% 8.48% 8.48% 8.48% 1300 8.48% 8.46% 8.48% 8.49% 8.48% 8.48% 1400 8.52% 8.50% 8.49% 8.50% 8.48% 8.48% 1500 8.55% 8.47% 8.49% 8.52% 8.51% 8.52% 1600 8.50% 8.48% 8.47% 8.48% 8.46% 8.46% 1715 8.53% 8.51% 8.51% 8.51% 8.49% 8.48% (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 8.57% 8.54% 8.54% 8.56% 8.55% 8.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.53% 8.51% 8.46% 8.42% 8.43% 1100 8.52% 8.52% 8.50% 8.45% 8.40% 8.41% 1200 8.49% 8.48% 8.46% 8.42% 8.38% 8.39% 1300 8.48% 8.47% 8.45% 8.41% 8.37% 8.38% 1400 8.49% 8.48% 8.46% 8.41% 8.37% 8.39% 1500 8.53% 8.52% 8.49% 8.45% 8.41% 8.43% 1600 8.47% 8.47% 8.45% 8.41% 8.37% 8.39% 1715 8.49% 8.49% 8.47% 8.42% 8.38% 8.40% (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 8.55% 8.55% 8.52% 8.49% 8.44% 8.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0700/60.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com