Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.25/07.50 05.00/05.75 01.25/01.75 07.57% 07.57% 07.57% (Apr 10) 1000 05.60/07.50 01.10/01.50 04.50/06.00 06.78% 06.66% 06.81% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/20.50 60.25/62.25 102.75/104.75 146.00/148.00 1100 18.50/20.50 60.50/62.50 103.50/105.50 147.00/149.00 1200 19.00/21.00 60.75/62.75 103.75/105.75 147.00/149.00 1300 19.00/21.00 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 148.00/150.00 1400 19.00/20.50 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 148.00/150.00 1500 19.50/20.50 61.50/63.00 104.25/105.75 147.00/149.00 1600 19.00/21.00 61.50/63.00 104.50/106.50 147.50/149.50 1715 19.00/21.00 61.25/63.25 104.00/106.00 147.00/149.00 (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 20.50/21.50 62.50/64.00 105.50/107.00 149.00/151.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.00/187.00 230.50/232.50 273.50/275.50 312.00/314.00 1100 186.00/188.00 231.50/233.50 275.00/277.00 313.50/315.50 1200 186.00/188.00 232.00/234.00 275.50/277.50 314.00/316.00 1300 187.00/189.00 233.00/235.00 276.00/278.00 314.50/316.50 1400 187.00/189.00 232.50/234.50 275.50/277.50 314.00/316.00 1500 185.50/187.50 230.50/232.50 273.50/275.50 312.00/314.00 1600 186.00/188.00 231.50/233.50 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1715 185.50/187.50 230.50/232.50 273.00/275.00 310.50/312.50 (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 188.00/190.00 233.50/235.50 277.00/279.00 316.50/318.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 357.50/359.50 398.00/400.00 434.50/436.50 476.00/478.00 1100 358.50/360.50 399.00/401.00 435.50/437.50 477.00/479.00 1200 359.00/361.00 399.50/401.50 436.00/438.00 477.50/479.50 1300 359.50/361.50 400.00/402.00 436.50/438.50 478.00/480.00 1400 359.00/361.00 399.50/401.50 436.00/438.00 477.50/479.50 1500 357.00/359.00 397.00/399.00 433.50/435.50 475.00/477.00 1600 357.50/359.50 397.50/399.50 433.75/435.75 475.00/477.00 1715 354.50/356.50 394.50/396.50 431.00/433.00 472.50/474.50 (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 362.00/364.00 402.50/404.50 439.00/441.00 480.50/482.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.40% 8.39% 8.41% 8.40% 8.40% 1100 8.46% 8.45% 8.45% 8.45% 8.44% 8.44% 1200 8.53% 8.47% 8.45% 8.45% 8.45% 8.45% 1300 8.62% 8.55% 8.52% 8.51% 8.49% 8.48% 1400 8.60% 8.55% 8.52% 8.51% 8.48% 8.47% 1500 8.59% 8.52% 8.47% 8.44% 8.42% 8.40% 1600 8.59% 8.54% 8.50% 8.47% 8.44% 8.43% 1715 8.60% 8.52% 8.48% 8.45% 8.42% 8.40% (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 8.53% 8.51% 8.51% 8.51% 8.49% 8.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.39% 8.39% 8.37% 8.34% 8.30% 8.32% 1100 8.43% 8.42% 8.39% 8.35% 8.32% 8.34% 1200 8.44% 8.43% 8.40% 8.36% 8.32% 8.34% 1300 8.47% 8.44% 8.42% 8.38% 8.34% 8.36% 1400 8.45% 8.43% 8.41% 8.37% 8.33% 8.35% 1500 8.40% 8.39% 8.36% 8.32% 8.29% 8.31% 1600 8.41% 8.40% 8.37% 8.32% 8.29% 8.31% 1715 8.37% 8.34% 8.31% 8.28% 8.25% 8.27% (C1osing Apr 10) 1715 8.49% 8.49% 8.47% 8.42% 8.38% 8.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1750/60.1850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com