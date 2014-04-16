Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% (Apr 11) 1000 06.25/07.50 05.00/05.75 01.25/01.75 07.57% 07.57% 07.57% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.00 60.00/61.50 102.75/104.75 145.50/147.50 1100 17.50/19.50 59.75/61.75 102.50/104.50 145.50/147.50 1200 17.50/19.50 59.75/61.75 102.75/104.75 145.75/147.75 1300 17.50/19.50 60.00/62.00 103.00/105.00 146.00/148.00 1400 18.00/19.00 60.25/61.75 103.25/105.25 146.25/148.25 1500 17.75/19.75 60.00/62.00 103.00/105.00 146.00/148.00 1600 17.75/18.75 60.00/61.50 102.75/104.25 145.50/147.50 1715 18.00/19.00 60.25/61.75 103.00/104.50 146.00/148.00 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 19.00/21.00 61.25/63.25 104.00/106.00 147.00/149.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.00/186.00 228.50/230.50 271.00/273.00 309.00/311.00 1100 184.50/186.50 229.50/231.50 272.00/274.00 310.00/312.00 1200 184.50/186.50 229.50/231.50 272.00/274.00 310.00/312.00 1300 185.00/187.00 230.00/232.00 272.50/274.50 310.50/312.50 1400 185.00/187.00 229.75/231.75 272.50/274.50 310.75/312.75 1500 185.00/187.00 230.00/232.00 272.00/274.00 310.00/312.00 1600 183.50/185.50 227.75/229.75 270.00/272.00 307.50/309.50 1715 183.50/185.50 227.50/229.50 269.50/271.50 306.50/308.50 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 185.50/187.50 230.50/232.50 273.00/275.00 310.50/312.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 353.00/355.00 393.00/395.00 429.50/431.50 470.50/472.50 1100 354.50/356.50 395.00/397.00 431.50/433.50 472.50/474.50 1200 354.00/356.00 394.00/396.00 430.50/432.50 472.00/474.00 1300 355.00/357.00 395.00/397.00 431.50/433.50 473.00/475.00 1400 355.00/357.00 395.00/397.00 431.50/433.50 473.00/475.00 1500 354.50/356.50 394.50/396.50 431.00/433.00 472.50/474.50 1600 351.50/353.50 391.00/393.00 427.50/429.50 469.00/471.00 1715 349.75/351.75 389.00/391.00 425.25/427.25 466.50/468.50 (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 354.50/356.50 394.50/396.50 431.00/433.00 472.50/474.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.51% 8.46% 8.43% 8.39% 8.36% 1100 8.56% 8.49% 8.46% 8.45% 8.42% 8.40% 1200 8.57% 8.51% 8.47% 8.45% 8.42% 8.40% 1300 8.59% 8.53% 8.48% 8.47% 8.44% 8.41% 1400 8.60% 8.55% 8.51% 8.48% 8.44% 8.41% 1500 8.61% 8.54% 8.49% 8.47% 8.44% 8.41% 1600 8.55% 8.50% 8.46% 8.42% 8.37% 8.34% 1715 8.60% 8.53% 8.49% 8.43% 8.36% 8.33% (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 8.60% 8.52% 8.48% 8.45% 8.42% 8.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.35% 8.32% 8.29% 8.26% 8.22% 8.25% 1100 8.38% 8.35% 8.33% 8.30% 8.26% 8.28% 1200 8.38% 8.35% 8.32% 8.28% 8.25% 8.27% 1300 8.39% 8.36% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 8.28% 1400 8.40% 8.37% 8.34% 8.30% 8.27% 8.29% 1500 8.38% 8.36% 8.33% 8.29% 8.26% 8.28% 1600 8.32% 8.29% 8.26% 8.23% 8.20% 8.23% 1715 8.30% 8.25% 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.19% (C1osing Apr 11) 1715 8.37% 8.34% 8.31% 8.28% 8.25% 8.27% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2300/60.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com