Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.25/07.50 01.25/01.50 05.00/06.00 07.57% 07.57% 07.57% (Apr 15) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.66% 06.66% 06.66% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/14.00 54.25/56.25 97.00/99.00 140.00/142.00 1100 11.50/13.50 54.00/56.00 96.75/98.75 140.00/142.00 1200 11.75/13.75 54.00/56.00 96.75/98.75 140.00/142.00 1300 12.00/13.50 54.25/56.25 97.25/99.25 140.25/142.25 1400 11.50/13.25 55.00/56.50 98.00/99.50 141.50/143.50 1500 12.00/13.00 54.50/56.00 97.75/99.75 141.50/143.50 1600 12.00/13.50 54.50/56.50 97.50/99.50 141.25/143.25 1715 12.00/13.00 54.50/56.00 97.50/99.50 141.50/143.50 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 18.00/19.00 60.25/61.75 103.00/104.50 146.00/148.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.00/180.00 222.50/224.50 264.50/266.50 302.00/304.00 1100 178.00/180.00 222.50/224.50 264.00/266.00 301.50/303.50 1200 178.00/180.00 222.50/224.50 264.00/266.00 301.50/303.50 1300 179.00/181.00 223.50/225.50 265.00/267.00 302.50/304.50 1400 180.00/182.00 224.50/226.50 266.50/268.50 304.00/306.00 1500 180.00/182.00 224.50/226.50 266.50/268.50 304.00/306.00 1600 180.00/182.00 224.50/226.50 266.00/268.00 303.50/305.50 1715 180.50/182.50 224.50/226.50 266.50/268.50 304.00/306.00 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 183.50/185.50 227.50/229.50 269.50/271.50 306.50/308.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 345.50/347.50 385.50/387.50 421.50/423.50 462.50/464.50 1100 345.00/347.00 384.50/386.50 420.50/422.50 461.50/463.50 1200 345.00/347.00 384.50/386.50 420.50/422.50 461.50/463.50 1300 346.00/348.00 385.50/387.50 421.50/423.50 462.50/464.50 1400 347.50/349.50 387.00/389.00 423.25/425.25 464.50/466.50 1500 347.50/349.50 387.00/389.00 423.50/425.50 464.50/466.50 1600 347.50/349.50 387.00/389.00 423.50/425.50 464.50/466.50 1715 347.50/349.50 387.50/389.50 424.00/426.00 465.00/467.00 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 349.75/351.75 389.00/391.00 425.25/427.25 466.50/468.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.60% 8.49% 8.46% 8.42% 8.37% 8.34% 1100 8.53% 8.47% 8.46% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1200 8.55% 8.47% 8.46% 8.42% 8.37% 8.33% 1300 8.58% 8.51% 8.48% 8.46% 8.41% 8.36% 1400 8.63% 8.56% 8.54% 8.51% 8.44% 8.40% 1500 8.56% 8.54% 8.54% 8.50% 8.44% 8.40% 1600 8.60% 8.52% 8.51% 8.49% 8.43% 8.38% 1715 8.55% 8.51% 8.52% 8.51% 8.43% 8.39% (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 8.60% 8.53% 8.49% 8.43% 8.36% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.31% 8.27% 8.25% 8.21% 8.17% 8.22% 1100 8.30% 8.26% 8.23% 8.19% 8.16% 8.20% 1200 8.30% 8.26% 8.23% 8.19% 8.16% 8.20% 1300 8.32% 8.29% 8.25% 8.21% 8.17% 8.22% 1400 8.36% 8.32% 8.28% 8.24% 8.20% 8.25% 1500 8.36% 8.32% 8.28% 8.24% 8.20% 8.25% 1600 8.34% 8.30% 8.27% 8.23% 8.19% 8.24% 1715 8.35% 8.31% 8.28% 8.24% 8.20% 8.24% (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 8.30% 8.25% 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.3700/60.3800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com