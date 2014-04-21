` Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 07.56% 06.05% 06.05% (Apr 17) 1000 06.00/07.00 05.00/05.50 01.00/01.50 07.26% 07.56% 06.05% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 51.00/53.00 94.00/96.00 137.50/139.50 1100 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 93.00/95.00 136.00/138.00 1200 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 92.50/94.50 136.00/138.00 1300 08.50/10.00 50.50/52.50 93.00/95.00 136.00/138.00 1400 08.75/09.75 50.50/52.50 93.00/95.00 136.00/138.00 1500 09.00/10.00 50.75/52.25 93.00/95.00 136.00/138.00 1600 08.50/10.00 50.00/52.00 93.00/95.00 136.50/138.50 1715 08.50/10.00 50.00/52.00 93.00/95.00 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 10.50/11.50 52.25/53.75 95.00/97.00 138.50/140.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 220.00/222.00 262.00/264.00 299.00/301.00 1100 174.00/176.00 218.00/220.00 259.50/261.50 296.50/298.50 1200 174.00/176.00 218.00/220.00 259.00/261.00 296.50/298.50 1300 174.50/176.50 218.50/220.50 260.00/262.00 297.00/299.00 1400 174.00/176.00 218.00/220.00 259.50/261.50 296.50/298.50 1500 174.00/176.00 218.00/220.00 259.50/261.50 296.50/298.50 1600 174.50/176.50 218.50/220.50 260.00/262.00 297.00/299.00 1715 174.50/176.50 218.50/220.50 260.00/262.00 297.00/299.00 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 177.00/179.00 221.00/223.00 263.00/265.00 300.00/302.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 342.50/344.50 382.00/384.00 418.00/420.00 459.00/461.00 1100 339.50/341.50 378.50/380.50 414.50/416.50 455.50/457.50 1200 339.25/341.25 379.00/381.00 415.00/417.00 456.00/458.00 1300 340.00/342.00 379.50/381.50 415.50/417.50 456.50/458.50 1400 339.50/341.50 378.50/380.50 414.50/416.50 455.50/457.50 1500 339.50/341.50 379.00/381.00 415.00/417.00 456.00/458.00 1600 340.00/342.00 379.50/381.50 415.50/417.50 456.50/458.50 1715 340.00/342.00 379.00/381.00 415.00/417.00 456.00/458.00 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 343.50/345.50 383.00/385.00 419.00/421.00 460.00/462.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.45% 8.46% 8.43% 8.37% 8.33% 1100 8.40% 8.37% 8.37% 8.34% 8.29% 8.25% 1200 8.40% 8.33% 8.36% 8.34% 8.29% 8.24% 1300 8.39% 8.37% 8.37% 8.36% 8.31% 8.27% 1400 8.40% 8.37% 8.37% 8.34% 8.29% 8.25% 1500 8.40% 8.36% 8.36% 8.33% 8.28% 8.25% 1600 8.30% 8.34% 8.38% 8.35% 8.29% 8.26% 1715 8.28% 8.32% 8.36% 8.33% 8.27% 8.23% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 8.43% 8.43% 8.44% 8.42% 8.36% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.29% 8.25% 8.22% 8.18% 8.14% 8.20% 1100 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.11% 8.08% 8.14% 1200 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% 8.12% 8.09% 8.15% 1300 8.23% 8.19% 8.16% 8.13% 8.10% 8.16% 1400 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.11% 8.08% 8.14% 1500 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.12% 8.09% 8.15% 1600 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.12% 8.09% 8.15% 1715 8.20% 8.16% 8.12% 8.09% 8.06% 8.12% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 8.29% 8.25% 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.5900/60.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com