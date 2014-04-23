Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/04.80 01.10/01.60 02.50/03.20 07.21% 06.61% 07.51% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 07.56% 06.05% 06.05% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/08.00 47.75/49.75 90.50/92.50 133.75/135.75 1100 06.50/07.50 48.00/50.00 90.50/92.50 133.50/135.50 1200 06.50/07.50 48.25/50.25 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 1300 06.50/07.50 48.50/50.00 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 1400 06.50/07.50 48.50/50.00 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 1500 06.50/08.00 48.25/50.25 90.75/92.75 134.00/136.00 1600 06.50/07.50 48.50/50.00 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 1715 06.50/07.50 48.50/50.00 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 08.50/10.00 50.00/52.00 93.00/95.00 136.50/138.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.75/173.75 215.75/217.75 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1100 171.50/173.50 215.50/217.50 256.50/258.50 293.00/295.00 1200 172.00/174.00 216.00/218.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1300 172.00/174.00 216.00/218.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1400 172.00/174.00 216.00/218.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1500 172.00/174.00 216.00/218.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1600 172.00/174.00 216.00/218.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 1715 172.00/174.00 216.00/218.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 174.50/176.50 218.50/220.50 260.00/262.00 297.00/299.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 336.50/338.50 375.50/377.50 411.50/413.50 452.50/454.50 1100 335.50/337.50 374.50/376.50 410.25/412.25 451.00/453.00 1200 336.00/338.00 375.00/377.00 410.75/412.75 451.50/453.50 1300 336.00/338.00 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 1400 336.00/338.00 375.00/377.00 410.75/412.75 451.50/453.50 1500 336.00/338.00 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 1600 336.00/338.00 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 1715 336.00/338.00 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 340.00/342.00 379.00/381.00 415.00/417.00 456.00/458.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.37% 8.34% 8.35% 8.31% 8.25% 8.21% 1100 8.42% 8.35% 8.34% 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 1200 8.46% 8.39% 8.37% 8.32% 8.26% 8.21% 1300 8.45% 8.38% 8.36% 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 1400 8.45% 8.38% 8.36% 8.32% 8.26% 8.21% 1500 8.45% 8.35% 8.35% 8.31% 8.25% 8.19% 1600 8.45% 8.38% 8.36% 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 1715 8.45% 8.38% 8.36% 8.32% 8.26% 8.21% (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 8.28% 8.32% 8.36% 8.33% 8.27% 8.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.16% 8.12% 8.09% 8.05% 8.02% 8.10% 1100 8.16% 8.11% 8.07% 8.04% 8.00% 8.08% 1200 8.16% 8.11% 8.08% 8.04% 8.01% 8.08% 1300 8.15% 8.10% 8.07% 8.03% 8.00% 8.08% 1400 8.16% 8.11% 8.07% 8.04% 8.00% 8.08% 1500 8.15% 8.09% 8.06% 8.03% 8.00% 8.07% 1600 8.15% 8.10% 8.07% 8.03% 8.01% 8.08% 1715 8.16% 8.10% 8.07% 8.04% 8.01% 8.08% (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 8.20% 8.16% 8.12% 8.09% 8.06% 8.12% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.7600/60.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com