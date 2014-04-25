Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/07.25 02.50/03.00 03.50/04.25 07.18% 07.48% 06.98% (Apr 22) 1000 03.60/04.80 01.10/01.60 02.50/03.20 07.21% 06.61% 07.51% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/03.50 44.25/46.25 87.00/89.00 130.00/132.00 1100 02.50/03.50 44.75/45.75 87.50/88.50 130.00/132.00 1200 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.00 87.00/89.00 130.00/132.00 1300 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.00 87.00/89.00 130.00/132.00 1400 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.00 87.25/89.25 130.50/132.50 1500 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.00 87.50/89.50 131.00/133.00 1600 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.50 87.50/89.50 131.00/133.00 1715 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.00 87.50/89.50 131.00/133.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 06.50/07.50 48.50/50.00 91.00/93.00 134.00/136.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.00/170.00 212.00/214.00 253.00/255.00 290.00/292.00 1100 167.75/169.75 211.75/213.75 252.75/254.75 289.25/291.25 1200 168.00/170.00 212.00/214.00 253.00/255.00 289.50/291.50 1300 168.00/170.00 212.00/214.00 253.00/255.00 289.50/291.50 1400 168.50/170.50 212.50/214.50 254.00/256.00 290.50/292.50 1500 169.00/171.00 213.50/215.50 255.00/257.00 292.00/294.00 1600 169.50/171.50 214.00/216.00 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 1715 169.00/171.00 213.50/215.50 255.00/257.00 292.50/294.50 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 172.00/174.00 216.00/218.00 257.00/259.00 293.50/295.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.00/335.00 372.00/374.00 407.75/409.75 448.50/450.50 1100 331.75/333.75 370.75/372.75 406.75/408.75 447.50/449.50 1200 332.00/334.00 371.00/373.00 407.00/409.00 448.00/450.00 1300 332.50/334.50 372.00/374.00 408.00/410.00 449.00/451.00 1400 333.50/335.50 373.00/375.00 409.00/411.00 450.00/452.00 1500 335.00/337.00 374.50/376.50 410.50/412.50 451.50/453.50 1600 336.50/338.50 376.00/378.00 412.00/414.00 453.00/455.00 1715 335.50/337.50 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 336.00/338.00 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.36% 8.34% 8.29% 8.22% 8.17% 1100 8.46% 8.36% 8.34% 8.27% 8.21% 8.16% 1200 8.45% 8.35% 8.33% 8.28% 8.21% 8.16% 1300 8.45% 8.34% 8.32% 8.27% 8.21% 8.16% 1400 8.45% 8.37% 8.36% 8.30% 8.23% 8.19% 1500 8.45% 8.39% 8.39% 8.33% 8.27% 8.23% 1600 8.50% 8.39% 8.39% 8.35% 8.29% 8.24% 1715 8.45% 8.40% 8.39% 8.33% 8.27% 8.23% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 8.45% 8.38% 8.36% 8.32% 8.26% 8.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.09% 8.06% 8.02% 7.98% 8.06% 1100 8.11% 8.06% 8.03% 8.00% 7.96% 8.05% 1200 8.11% 8.06% 8.03% 7.99% 7.96% 8.05% 1300 8.11% 8.07% 8.04% 8.01% 7.98% 8.06% 1400 8.14% 8.09% 8.07% 8.03% 7.99% 8.08% 1500 8.18% 8.13% 8.10% 8.06% 8.02% 8.10% 1600 8.21% 8.17% 8.13% 8.09% 8.05% 8.13% 1715 8.20% 8.14% 8.11% 8.07% 8.03% 8.11% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 8.16% 8.10% 8.07% 8.04% 8.01% 8.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0700/61.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com