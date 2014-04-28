Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.10 03.75/04.50 01.25/01.60 07.47% 07.47% 07.47% (Apr 23) 1000 06.00/07.25 02.50/03.00 03.50/04.25 07.18% 07.48% 06.98% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/01.50 43.50/44.50 86.50/87.50 129.50/131.50 1100 01.00/01.75 42.50/44.50 85.00/87.00 128.50/130.50 1200 01.00/01.50 43.00/44.00 86.00/87.00 129.00/130.50 1300 01.00/02.00 43.00/44.50 85.50/87.50 128.75/130.75 1400 00.75/01.75 42.75/44.25 85.25/87.25 128.50/130.50 1500 00.75/01.75 43.00/44.50 85.75/87.75 129.00/131.00 1600 01.00/02.00 42.75/43.75 85.75/86.75 128.50/130.50 1715 01.00/02.00 42.75/43.75 85.50/86.50 128.50/130.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 02.50/03.50 44.50/46.00 87.50/89.50 131.00/133.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.00/170.00 212.50/214.50 254.00/256.00 291.50/293.50 1100 167.00/169.00 211.25/213.25 252.50/254.50 289.50/291.50 1200 167.00/169.00 211.00/213.00 252.50/254.50 289.50/291.50 1300 167.00/169.00 211.50/213.50 253.00/255.00 290.00/292.00 1400 166.50/168.50 211.00/213.00 252.50/254.50 289.50/291.50 1500 167.00/169.00 211.00/213.00 252.50/254.50 289.50/291.50 1600 167.00/169.00 211.00/213.00 252.50/254.50 289.50/291.50 1715 166.50/168.50 210.50/212.50 252.00/254.00 289.00/291.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 169.00/171.00 213.50/215.50 255.00/257.00 292.50/294.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.00/337.00 374.50/376.50 410.50/412.50 451.50/453.50 1100 333.00/335.00 372.50/374.50 408.50/410.50 449.50/451.50 1200 332.50/334.50 372.00/374.00 408.00/410.00 449.00/451.00 1300 333.50/335.50 373.00/375.00 409.00/411.00 450.00/452.00 1400 333.00/335.00 372.75/374.75 409.00/411.00 450.00/452.00 1500 332.50/334.50 372.50/374.50 408.50/410.50 449.50/451.50 1600 333.00/335.00 372.75/374.75 409.00/411.00 450.00/452.00 1715 332.50/334.50 372.00/374.00 408.00/410.00 449.00/451.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 335.50/337.50 375.00/377.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.38% 8.38% 8.34% 8.28% 8.24% 1100 8.38% 8.28% 8.32% 8.29% 8.23% 8.19% 1200 8.38% 8.33% 8.33% 8.29% 8.22% 8.19% 1300 8.45% 8.35% 8.35% 8.31% 8.26% 8.22% 1400 8.45% 8.38% 8.38% 8.33% 8.29% 8.25% 1500 8.49% 8.42% 8.41% 8.35% 8.29% 8.25% 1600 8.40% 8.38% 8.39% 8.36% 8.29% 8.25% 1715 8.40% 8.35% 8.37% 8.34% 8.27% 8.24% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 8.45% 8.40% 8.39% 8.33% 8.27% 8.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.20% 8.16% 8.13% 8.08% 8.04% 8.12% 1100 8.15% 8.11% 8.08% 8.04% 8.01% 8.09% 1200 8.15% 8.10% 8.07% 8.04% 8.00% 8.08% 1300 8.18% 8.14% 8.12% 8.08% 8.04% 8.12% 1400 8.21% 8.18% 8.15% 8.12% 8.08% 8.16% 1500 8.21% 8.16% 8.14% 8.11% 8.07% 8.15% 1600 8.21% 8.18% 8.16% 8.12% 8.09% 8.16% 1715 8.20% 8.17% 8.14% 8.10% 8.07% 8.15% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 8.20% 8.14% 8.11% 8.07% 8.03% 8.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6000/60.6100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com