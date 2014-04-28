Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.22% 07.22% 07.22% (Apr 25) 1000 05.00/06.10 03.75/04.50 01.25/01.60 07.47% 07.47% 07.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 41.00/43.00 83.50/85.50 127.00/129.00 165.25/167.25 1100 41.00/43.00 83.50/85.50 127.00/129.00 165.50/167.50 1200 41.50/42.50 84.00/85.00 127.00/128.50 165.00/167.00 1300 41.50/42.50 84.00/85.00 127.00/128.50 165.00/167.00 1400 41.00/43.00 83.50/85.50 126.50/128.50 164.75/166.75 1500 41.25/42.25 83.50/85.00 126.50/128.00 164.50/166.50 1600 41.50/42.25 84.00/85.00 127.25/128.25 165.25/166.75 1715 41.25/42.25 83.50/85.00 126.50/128.00 164.50/166.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 42.75/43.75 85.50/86.50 128.50/130.00 166.50/168.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 251.00/253.00 288.00/290.00 331.50/333.50 1100 209.50/211.50 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 332.00/334.00 1200 209.50/211.50 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 332.00/334.00 1300 209.50/211.50 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 332.00/334.00 1400 209.00/211.00 250.50/252.50 287.75/289.75 331.25/333.25 1500 208.50/210.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 331.00/333.00 1600 209.75/211.75 251.00/253.00 288.00/290.00 331.50/333.50 1715 208.50/210.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 331.00/333.00 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 210.50/212.50 252.00/254.00 289.00/291.00 332.50/334.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 371.00/373.00 407.00/409.00 448.00/450.00 493.00/495.00 1100 372.00/374.00 408.00/410.00 449.00/451.00 494.50/496.50 1200 371.50/373.50 407.50/409.50 448.50/450.50 494.00/496.00 1300 372.00/374.00 408.00/410.00 449.00/451.00 494.50/496.50 1400 371.25/373.25 407.25/409.25 448.25/450.25 493.50/495.50 1500 371.00/373.00 407.00/409.00 448.00/450.00 493.50/495.50 1600 371.50/373.50 407.50/409.50 448.50/450.50 493.50/495.50 1715 370.50/372.50 406.50/408.50 447.50/449.50 492.50/494.50 (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 372.00/374.00 408.00/410.00 449.00/451.00 01.00/02.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.34% 8.37% 8.34% 8.28% 8.24% 1100 8.45% 8.36% 8.39% 8.37% 8.30% 8.26% 1200 8.45% 8.36% 8.38% 8.35% 8.30% 8.26% 1300 8.44% 8.36% 8.38% 8.34% 8.30% 8.26% 1400 8.44% 8.35% 8.36% 8.33% 8.28% 8.24% 1500 8.39% 8.33% 8.34% 8.32% 8.26% 8.23% 1600 8.41% 8.35% 8.37% 8.34% 8.30% 8.25% 1715 8.38% 8.31% 8.32% 8.30% 8.24% 8.21% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 8.40% 8.35% 8.37% 8.34% 8.27% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.20% 8.17% 8.14% 8.10% 8.07% 8.15% 1100 8.24% 8.20% 8.18% 8.14% 8.10% 8.19% 1200 8.24% 8.20% 8.17% 8.13% 8.10% 8.18% 1300 8.24% 8.20% 8.18% 8.14% 8.10% 8.19% 1400 8.21% 8.18% 8.16% 8.12% 8.09% 8.17% 1500 8.21% 8.17% 8.16% 8.12% 8.08% 8.17% 1600 8.22% 8.18% 8.16% 8.13% 8.09% 8.17% 1715 8.19% 8.16% 8.13% 8.09% 8.06% 8.14% (C1osing Apr 25) 1715 8.20% 8.17% 8.14% 8.10% 8.07% 8.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6450/60.6550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com