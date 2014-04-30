Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/04.80 01.20/01.60 02.40/03.20 07.24% 07.24% 07.24% (Apr 28) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.22% 07.22% 07.22% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.50/39.50 79.50/81.50 122.00/124.00 160.00/162.00 1100 37.00/38.50 79.00/80.50 122.00/123.50 159.50/161.50 1200 37.50/39.50 79.50/81.50 122.00/124.00 159.00/161.00 1300 37.00/38.50 78.00/79.50 120.00/121.50 157.00/159.00 1400 37.00/38.50 78.00/79.50 120.00/121.50 157.00/159.00 1500 37.00/38.50 78.25/80.25 120.75/122.75 157.75/159.75 1600 37.50/39.00 79.00/80.50 120.00/121.50 157.00/159.00 1715 37.00/38.50 78.00/79.50 120.00/121.50 157.00/159.00 (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 41.25/42.25 83.50/85.00 126.50/128.00 164.50/166.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.50/205.50 244.50/246.50 281.50/283.50 324.50/326.50 1100 202.50/204.50 243.00/245.00 279.50/281.50 322.00/324.00 1200 202.00/204.00 242.00/244.00 279.00/281.00 322.50/324.50 1300 200.00/202.00 240.50/242.50 276.50/278.50 318.50/320.50 1400 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 276.00/278.00 318.00/320.00 1500 200.50/202.50 241.00/243.00 277.00/279.00 319.50/321.50 1600 199.50/201.50 240.00/242.00 276.00/278.00 318.00/320.00 1715 199.50/201.50 240.00/242.00 276.00/278.00 318.00/320.00 (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 208.50/210.50 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 331.00/333.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 363.50/365.50 399.50/401.50 440.50/442.50 485.50/487.50 1100 361.00/363.00 396.50/398.50 437.00/439.00 482.00/484.00 1200 360.00/362.00 395.75/397.75 436.50/438.50 481.00/483.00 1300 357.00/359.00 393.00/395.00 433.50/435.50 478.00/480.00 1400 356.50/358.50 392.00/394.00 432.50/434.50 477.00/479.00 1500 358.50/360.50 394.00/396.00 434.50/436.50 479.00/481.00 1600 356.00/358.00 391.50/393.50 432.00/434.00 476.50/478.50 1715 356.00/358.00 391.50/393.50 432.00/434.00 476.50/478.50 (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 370.50/372.50 406.50/408.50 447.50/449.50 492.50/494.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.28% 8.23% 8.24% 8.22% 8.16% 8.13% 1100 8.13% 8.15% 8.22% 8.18% 8.11% 8.08% 1200 8.28% 8.23% 8.23% 8.16% 8.09% 8.05% 1300 8.12% 8.05% 8.09% 8.07% 8.02% 8.00% 1400 8.12% 8.06% 8.10% 8.08% 8.03% 7.99% 1500 8.14% 8.12% 8.16% 8.11% 8.05% 8.03% 1600 8.23% 8.16% 8.10% 8.07% 8.01% 7.99% 1715 8.13% 8.07% 8.10% 8.08% 8.02% 7.99% (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 8.38% 8.31% 8.32% 8.30% 8.24% 8.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.11% 8.08% 8.05% 8.02% 8.01% 8.08% 1100 8.05% 8.01% 7.99% 7.96% 7.95% 8.02% 1200 8.04% 8.02% 7.97% 7.95% 7.94% 8.00% 1300 7.96% 7.93% 7.91% 7.89% 7.89% 7.96% 1400 7.96% 7.92% 7.90% 7.88% 7.88% 7.95% 1500 7.99% 7.96% 7.95% 7.92% 7.92% 7.98% 1600 7.96% 7.93% 7.89% 7.87% 7.87% 7.94% 1715 7.96% 7.93% 7.90% 7.87% 7.87% 7.94% (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 8.19% 8.16% 8.13% 8.09% 8.06% 8.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4200/60.4300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com