Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/05.50 03.75/04.25 01.20/01.50 07.58% 07.58% 07.28% (Apr 30) 1000 06.25/07.50 02.50/03.00 03.75/04.50 07.56% 07.56% 07.56% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/31.50 69.00/70.50 108.00/110.00 142.00/144.00 1100 30.25/31.75 70.00/71.75 110.00/112.00 146.00/148.00 1200 31.25/32.50 71.00/73.00 111.50/113.50 147.00/149.00 1300 31.50/33.00 71.00/73.00 111.50/113.50 147.00/149.00 1400 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 112.00/114.00 148.50/150.50 1500 30.50/32.50 70.50/72.50 111.00/113.00 146.50/148.50 1600 30.50/32.50 70.25/72.25 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 1715 31.00/32.50 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 31.50/33.00 71.00/73.00 111.00/113.00 146.00/148.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.50/184.50 219.50/221.50 254.00/256.00 294.50/296.50 1100 188.00/190.00 226.50/228.50 261.00/263.00 302.00/304.00 1200 189.00/191.00 228.00/230.00 262.50/264.50 304.00/306.00 1300 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 262.00/264.00 303.50/305.50 1400 190.00/192.00 228.50/230.50 264.50/266.50 305.50/307.50 1500 187.50/189.50 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50 301.50/303.50 1600 187.50/189.50 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50 301.50/303.50 1715 187.50/189.50 225.50/227.50 260.00/262.00 301.00/303.00 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 259.00/261.00 299.50/301.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.50/333.50 365.50/367.50 404.50/406.50 448.00/450.00 1100 340.00/342.00 374.50/376.50 414.00/416.00 458.00/460.00 1200 342.00/344.00 377.00/379.00 417.00/419.00 461.00/463.00 1300 341.50/343.50 376.50/378.50 416.50/418.50 460.50/462.50 1400 343.50/345.50 378.50/380.50 419.00/421.00 463.00/465.00 1500 339.50/341.50 374.50/376.50 414.50/416.50 458.50/460.50 1600 339.00/341.00 374.00/376.00 413.50/415.50 457.50/459.50 1715 338.50/340.50 373.00/375.00 412.00/414.00 456.00/458.00 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 336.50/338.50 371.00/373.00 410.50/412.50 454.00/456.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.74% 7.69% 7.67% 7.59% 7.56% 7.51% 1100 7.82% 7.82% 7.82% 7.81% 7.78% 7.74% 1200 8.00% 7.93% 7.91% 7.86% 7.82% 7.79% 1300 8.06% 7.94% 7.92% 7.85% 7.80% 7.76% 1400 8.03% 7.95% 7.96% 7.92% 7.86% 7.82% 1500 7.92% 7.88% 7.88% 7.81% 7.76% 7.71% 1600 7.91% 7.85% 7.85% 7.81% 7.75% 7.71% 1715 7.97% 7.88% 7.86% 7.82% 7.76% 7.71% (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 7.80% 7.78% 7.78% 7.72% 7.67% 7.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.50% 7.50% 7.49% 7.48% 7.50% 7.59% 1100 7.70% 7.68% 7.68% 7.66% 7.67% 7.75% 1200 7.75% 7.73% 7.72% 7.71% 7.72% 7.80% 1300 7.74% 7.72% 7.72% 7.70% 7.72% 7.79% 1400 7.80% 7.78% 7.76% 7.75% 7.76% 7.83% 1500 7.69% 7.67% 7.67% 7.66% 7.68% 7.75% 1600 7.68% 7.67% 7.66% 7.65% 7.66% 7.74% 1715 7.68% 7.66% 7.65% 7.63% 7.64% 7.72% (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 7.60% 7.57% 7.56% 7.55% 7.57% 7.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1600/60.1700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com