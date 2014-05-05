Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.68% 06.68% 06.68% (May 2) 1000 05.00/05.50 03.75/04.25 01.20/01.50 07.58% 07.58% 07.28% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/31.50 69.75/71.75 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 1100 30.00/31.50 70.00/72.00 111.50/113.50 148.00/150.00 1200 30.00/31.00 70.50/72.00 111.50/113.50 148.50/150.50 1300 30.00/31.00 71.00/72.50 112.00/114.00 149.50/151.50 1400 30.00/30.75 71.00/72.00 112.50/114.00 149.25/150.75 1500 30.00/31.00 71.00/72.50 112.25/114.25 149.00/151.00 1600 29.50/30.50 70.00/72.00 111.00/113.00 148.00/150.00 1715 29.50/31.00 70.25/72.25 111.50/113.50 148.00/150.00 (C1osing May 2) 1715 31.00/32.50 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.00/190.00 226.50/228.50 261.00/263.00 302.00/304.00 1100 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 264.50/266.50 306.50/308.50 1200 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 264.00/266.00 306.00/308.00 1300 191.00/193.00 230.00/232.00 265.00/267.00 306.50/308.50 1400 191.00/193.00 230.00/232.00 265.00/267.00 306.00/308.00 1500 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 264.00/266.00 305.00/307.00 1600 189.00/191.00 228.50/230.50 263.50/265.50 304.50/306.50 1715 189.50/191.50 228.00/230.00 262.50/264.50 303.00/305.00 (C1osing May 2) 1715 187.50/189.50 225.50/227.50 260.00/262.00 301.00/303.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 339.50/341.50 374.25/376.25 414.00/416.00 458.00/460.00 1100 344.50/346.50 380.00/382.00 420.00/422.00 464.00/466.00 1200 344.00/346.00 379.50/381.50 419.50/421.50 463.50/465.50 1300 344.50/346.50 380.00/382.00 420.00/422.00 464.00/466.00 1400 344.00/346.00 379.00/381.00 419.00/421.00 463.50/465.50 1500 343.00/345.00 378.00/380.00 418.00/420.00 462.00/464.00 1600 342.50/344.50 377.50/379.50 417.00/419.00 461.00/463.00 1715 340.50/342.50 375.00/377.00 414.50/416.50 458.50/460.50 (C1osing May 2) 1715 338.50/340.50 373.00/375.00 412.00/414.00 456.00/458.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.04% 7.96% 7.96% 7.91% 7.85% 7.80% 1100 8.05% 8.01% 8.03% 7.99% 7.94% 7.89% 1200 8.04% 8.03% 8.04% 8.01% 7.94% 7.89% 1300 8.07% 8.08% 8.08% 8.05% 7.98% 7.92% 1400 8.03% 8.05% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97% 7.91% 1500 8.06% 8.07% 8.08% 8.03% 7.96% 7.89% 1600 7.95% 7.98% 8.00% 7.96% 7.89% 7.86% 1715 7.99% 8.01% 8.01% 7.96% 7.89% 7.83% (C1osing May 2) 1715 7.97% 7.88% 7.86% 7.82% 7.76% 7.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.76% 7.73% 7.71% 7.70% 7.71% 7.79% 1100 7.86% 7.85% 7.83% 7.81% 7.82% 7.89% 1200 7.85% 7.84% 7.82% 7.81% 7.82% 7.88% 1300 7.87% 7.85% 7.83% 7.82% 7.82% 7.89% 1400 7.86% 7.83% 7.81% 7.79% 7.80% 7.87% 1500 7.83% 7.80% 7.78% 7.76% 7.78% 7.84% 1600 7.81% 7.78% 7.77% 7.75% 7.76% 7.83% 1715 7.78% 7.74% 7.71% 7.69% 7.70% 7.78% (C1osing May 2) 1715 7.68% 7.66% 7.65% 7.63% 7.64% 7.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2100/60.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com