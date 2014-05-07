Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.06% 06.06% 06.06% (May 5) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.68% 06.68% 06.68% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 68.25/70.25 109.00/111.00 145.50/147.50 1100 27.75/28.75 67.50/69.00 108.00/110.00 144.50/146.50 1200 27.75/29.25 67.50/69.50 108.00/110.00 144.25/146.25 1300 27.75/28.75 67.50/69.00 108.00/110.00 144.50/146.50 1400 27.00/29.00 67.00/69.00 107.00/109.00 143.00/145.00 1500 27.00/29.00 67.00/69.00 107.00/109.00 143.50/145.50 1600 28.00/29.00 67.75/69.25 108.00/110.00 144.25/146.25 1715 28.00/29.00 67.75/68.75 107.75/108.75 143.50/145.50 (C1osing May 5) 1715 29.50/31.00 70.25/72.25 111.50/113.50 148.00/150.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 259.00/261.00 300.00/302.00 1100 185.50/187.50 223.50/225.50 257.50/259.50 297.50/299.50 1200 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 256.50/258.50 296.50/298.50 1300 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 256.50/258.50 296.50/298.50 1400 183.50/185.50 220.50/222.50 254.50/256.50 295.00/297.00 1500 184.00/186.00 221.00/223.00 254.50/256.50 294.50/296.50 1600 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 256.00/258.00 296.00/298.00 1715 184.00/186.00 221.50/223.50 255.00/257.00 295.00/297.00 (C1osing May 5) 1715 189.50/191.50 228.00/230.00 262.50/264.50 303.00/305.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 337.00/339.00 371.50/373.50 410.50/412.50 454.50/456.50 1100 334.50/336.50 368.50/370.50 407.50/409.50 451.00/453.00 1200 333.00/335.00 367.00/369.00 406.00/408.00 449.50/451.50 1300 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 407.00/409.00 450.50/452.50 1400 331.50/333.50 365.50/367.50 404.50/406.50 448.50/450.50 1500 331.00/333.00 365.00/367.00 404.00/406.00 447.50/449.50 1600 332.50/334.50 366.50/368.50 405.50/407.50 449.00/451.00 1715 331.50/333.50 365.50/367.50 404.50/406.50 448.50/450.50 (C1osing May 5) 1715 340.50/342.50 375.00/377.00 414.50/416.50 458.50/460.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.89% 7.93% 7.94% 7.90% 7.82% 7.75% 1100 7.80% 7.83% 7.87% 7.84% 7.78% 7.71% 1200 7.85% 7.85% 7.87% 7.83% 7.75% 7.68% 1300 7.81% 7.84% 7.88% 7.85% 7.77% 7.69% 1400 7.76% 7.79% 7.81% 7.77% 7.70% 7.63% 1500 7.76% 7.79% 7.81% 7.80% 7.72% 7.63% 1600 7.86% 7.86% 7.88% 7.84% 7.76% 7.69% 1715 7.84% 7.82% 7.83% 7.80% 7.73% 7.65% (C1osing May 5) 1715 7.99% 8.01% 8.01% 7.96% 7.89% 7.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.72% 7.69% 7.67% 7.65% 7.66% 7.73% 1100 7.67% 7.63% 7.61% 7.59% 7.60% 7.67% 1200 7.64% 7.60% 7.58% 7.56% 7.58% 7.65% 1300 7.65% 7.61% 7.59% 7.58% 7.61% 7.68% 1400 7.60% 7.58% 7.55% 7.54% 7.56% 7.64% 1500 7.59% 7.56% 7.54% 7.52% 7.55% 7.62% 1600 7.63% 7.60% 7.58% 7.56% 7.58% 7.65% 1715 7.61% 7.58% 7.55% 7.54% 7.56% 7.64% (C1osing May 5) 1715 7.78% 7.74% 7.71% 7.69% 7.70% 7.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1100/60.1200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com