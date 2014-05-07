Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.07% 06.07% 06.07% (May 6) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.06% 06.06% 06.06% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.00 66.50/68.50 107.00/109.00 143.50/145.50 1100 26.00/28.00 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 144.50/146.50 1200 26.00/27.50 66.50/68.50 107.50/109.50 144.00/146.00 1300 26.00/27.50 66.00/68.00 107.00/109.00 144.00/146.00 1400 26.00/27.50 66.00/68.00 107.00/109.00 144.00/146.00 1500 26.00/28.00 66.00/68.00 107.00/109.00 143.50/145.50 1600 26.50/27.50 66.50/68.00 107.50/109.00 144.00/145.50 1715 26.50/27.50 66.75/67.75 107.25/109.25 144.50/146.50 (C1osing May 6) 1715 28.00/29.00 67.75/68.75 107.75/108.75 143.50/145.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 256.00/258.00 296.50/298.50 1100 185.50/187.50 223.00/225.00 257.00/259.00 297.50/299.50 1200 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 256.00/258.00 296.00/298.00 1300 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 255.50/257.50 295.50/297.50 1400 185.00/187.00 223.00/225.00 257.00/259.00 297.00/299.00 1500 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 255.50/257.50 295.50/297.50 1600 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 256.50/258.50 296.50/298.50 1715 185.50/187.50 223.50/225.50 257.00/259.00 297.00/299.00 (C1osing May 6) 1715 184.00/186.00 221.50/223.50 255.00/257.00 295.00/297.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.50/335.50 367.50/369.50 406.50/408.50 450.50/452.50 1100 334.50/336.50 368.50/370.50 407.50/409.50 451.50/453.50 1200 333.00/335.00 367.00/369.00 406.00/408.00 450.00/452.00 1300 332.00/334.00 366.00/368.00 405.00/407.00 449.00/451.00 1400 334.00/336.00 368.00/370.00 407.00/409.00 451.00/453.00 1500 332.00/334.00 366.00/368.00 405.00/407.00 449.00/451.00 1600 333.00/335.00 367.00/369.00 406.00/408.00 450.00/452.00 1715 333.50/335.50 367.50/369.50 406.50/408.50 450.50/452.50 (C1osing May 6) 1715 331.50/333.50 365.50/367.50 404.50/406.50 448.50/450.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.88% 7.89% 7.90% 7.87% 7.79% 7.72% 1100 7.89% 7.95% 7.96% 7.93% 7.84% 7.76% 1200 7.83% 7.92% 7.95% 7.91% 7.83% 7.74% 1300 7.79% 7.86% 7.92% 7.89% 7.80% 7.72% 1400 7.79% 7.86% 7.92% 7.90% 7.83% 7.76% 1500 7.82% 7.86% 7.91% 7.87% 7.80% 7.72% 1600 7.84% 7.88% 7.92% 7.89% 7.82% 7.74% 1715 7.83% 7.88% 7.93% 7.92% 7.84% 7.76% (C1osing May 6) 1715 7.84% 7.82% 7.83% 7.80% 7.73% 7.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.68% 7.65% 7.63% 7.60% 7.63% 7.70% 1100 7.71% 7.68% 7.66% 7.63% 7.65% 7.73% 1200 7.68% 7.65% 7.63% 7.61% 7.63% 7.70% 1300 7.66% 7.63% 7.60% 7.58% 7.61% 7.68% 1400 7.71% 7.67% 7.65% 7.62% 7.64% 7.71% 1500 7.66% 7.62% 7.60% 7.58% 7.60% 7.68% 1600 7.69% 7.65% 7.62% 7.60% 7.62% 7.69% 1715 7.70% 7.65% 7.62% 7.60% 7.62% 7.69% (C1osing May 6) 1715 7.61% 7.58% 7.55% 7.54% 7.56% 7.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1350/60.1450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com