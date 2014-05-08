Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.25/04.25 06.46% 06.08% 06.59% (May 7) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.07% 06.07% 06.07% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 63.00/64.50 104.00/106.00 141.50/143.50 1100 22.50/24.00 63.00/65.00 104.50/106.50 142.00/144.00 1200 23.00/24.00 63.75/64.75 105.00/107.00 142.50/144.50 1300 23.00/25.00 63.50/65.50 104.50/106.50 142.50/144.50 1400 22.75/24.75 63.50/65.50 105.00/107.00 142.50/144.50 1500 23.00/24.00 63.50/65.00 105.00/107.00 142.50/144.50 1600 23.00/24.00 64.00/65.50 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 1715 23.50/24.50 64.00/66.00 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 (C1osing May 7) 1715 26.50/27.50 66.75/67.75 107.25/109.25 144.50/146.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.00/185.00 221.00/223.00 255.00/257.00 296.00/298.00 1100 184.00/186.00 222.50/224.50 256.50/258.50 298.00/300.00 1200 184.50/186.50 222.50/224.50 257.00/259.00 298.00/300.00 1300 184.00/186.00 222.50/224.50 257.00/259.00 298.00/300.00 1400 184.50/186.50 223.00/225.00 257.50/259.50 298.00/300.00 1500 184.50/186.50 223.50/225.50 258.00/260.00 299.00/301.00 1600 185.50/187.50 224.50/226.50 259.00/261.00 300.00/302.00 1715 185.50/187.50 224.50/226.50 259.00/261.00 300.50/302.50 (C1osing May 7) 1715 185.50/187.50 223.50/225.50 257.00/259.00 297.00/299.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 407.00/409.00 451.00/453.00 1100 335.50/337.50 369.50/371.50 409.00/411.00 453.00/455.00 1200 335.00/337.00 369.50/371.50 409.00/411.00 453.00/455.00 1300 335.50/337.50 370.00/372.00 409.50/411.50 453.50/455.50 1400 335.50/337.50 370.00/372.00 409.50/411.50 453.50/455.50 1500 336.00/338.00 370.50/372.50 410.00/412.00 454.00/456.00 1600 337.50/339.50 372.00/374.00 411.50/413.50 456.00/458.00 1715 338.00/340.00 372.50/374.50 412.50/414.50 457.00/459.00 (C1osing May 7) 1715 333.50/335.50 367.50/369.50 406.50/408.50 450.50/452.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.89% 7.95% 8.00% 7.98% 7.89% 7.82% 1100 7.91% 7.99% 8.04% 8.01% 7.94% 7.87% 1200 7.96% 8.02% 8.07% 8.04% 7.95% 7.88% 1300 8.04% 8.02% 8.05% 8.03% 7.95% 7.88% 1400 8.02% 8.04% 8.08% 8.05% 7.97% 7.90% 1500 7.97% 8.03% 8.08% 8.05% 7.98% 7.92% 1600 8.01% 8.08% 8.12% 8.09% 8.01% 7.95% 1715 8.07% 8.08% 8.11% 8.08% 8.00% 7.93% (C1osing May 7) 1715 7.83% 7.88% 7.93% 7.92% 7.84% 7.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.77% 7.74% 7.71% 7.69% 7.73% 7.78% 1100 7.82% 7.79% 7.76% 7.73% 7.77% 7.81% 1200 7.83% 7.79% 7.76% 7.73% 7.77% 7.82% 1300 7.83% 7.80% 7.77% 7.75% 7.78% 7.83% 1400 7.84% 7.80% 7.78% 7.75% 7.78% 7.83% 1500 7.86% 7.82% 7.79% 7.76% 7.79% 7.84% 1600 7.89% 7.85% 7.82% 7.79% 7.82% 7.87% 1715 7.88% 7.85% 7.82% 7.79% 7.83% 7.87% (C1osing May 7) 1715 7.70% 7.65% 7.62% 7.60% 7.62% 7.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0650/60.0750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com