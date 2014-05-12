Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.65/05.70 03.50/04.25 01.15/01.45 07.06% 07.09% 06.99% (May 8) 1000 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.25/04.25 06.46% 06.08% 06.59% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/24.00 63.00/65.00 105.00/107.00 142.75/144.75 1100 22.00/23.00 63.00/65.00 105.50/107.50 144.00/146.00 1200 22.00/23.25 63.00/64.50 105.50/107.50 143.75/145.75 1300 22.00/23.00 63.00/64.50 105.50/107.50 144.00/146.00 1400 22.25/23.25 63.50/65.00 106.00/108.00 144.50/146.50 1500 22.00/23.50 63.25/65.25 106.50/108.50 145.50/147.50 1600 22.25/23.25 64.00/65.50 107.00/109.00 146.50/148.50 1715 22.00/23.00 64.00/65.50 107.00/109.00 146.00/148.00 (C1osing May 8) 1715 23.50/24.50 64.00/66.00 105.50/107.50 143.50/145.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.75/186.75 223.50/225.50 259.00/261.00 300.00/302.00 1100 186.00/188.00 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50 302.00/304.00 1200 185.75/187.75 224.50/226.50 259.50/261.50 301.00/303.00 1300 186.00/188.00 225.00/227.00 260.00/262.00 302.00/304.00 1400 187.00/189.00 226.50/228.50 262.00/264.00 304.50/306.50 1500 188.00/190.00 227.50/229.50 263.00/265.00 305.50/307.50 1600 189.50/191.50 229.50/231.50 265.50/267.50 308.50/310.50 1715 189.00/191.00 229.00/231.00 265.00/267.00 307.50/309.50 (C1osing May 8) 1715 185.50/187.50 224.50/226.50 259.00/261.00 300.50/302.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 337.50/339.50 372.00/374.00 411.50/413.50 456.00/458.00 1100 340.00/342.00 375.00/377.00 415.00/417.00 460.00/462.00 1200 339.00/341.00 374.00/376.00 413.50/415.50 458.00/460.00 1300 340.00/342.00 375.00/377.00 414.50/416.50 459.00/461.00 1400 342.50/344.50 378.00/380.00 418.00/420.00 463.00/465.00 1500 344.00/346.00 379.50/381.50 419.50/421.50 464.50/466.50 1600 347.50/349.50 383.00/385.00 423.50/425.50 468.50/470.50 1715 346.50/348.50 382.00/384.00 422.00/424.00 467.00/469.00 (C1osing May 8) 1715 338.00/340.00 372.50/374.50 412.50/414.50 457.00/459.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.13% 8.16% 8.10% 8.02% 7.96% 1100 8.08% 8.15% 8.21% 8.16% 8.08% 8.02% 1200 8.08% 8.14% 8.21% 8.15% 8.06% 7.99% 1300 8.07% 8.15% 8.22% 8.17% 8.08% 8.01% 1400 8.15% 8.20% 8.26% 8.21% 8.14% 8.07% 1500 8.15% 8.22% 8.31% 8.26% 8.17% 8.10% 1600 8.19% 8.28% 8.36% 8.33% 8.25% 8.18% 1715 8.15% 8.26% 8.33% 8.29% 8.21% 8.15% (C1osing May 8) 1715 8.07% 8.08% 8.11% 8.08% 8.00% 7.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.91% 7.87% 7.83% 7.80% 7.83% 7.88% 1100 7.96% 7.92% 7.89% 7.86% 7.90% 7.94% 1200 7.93% 7.90% 7.87% 7.84% 7.87% 7.91% 1300 7.96% 7.93% 7.90% 7.87% 7.89% 7.93% 1400 8.03% 8.00% 7.97% 7.94% 7.97% 8.01% 1500 8.06% 8.03% 8.00% 7.97% 7.99% 8.03% 1600 8.14% 8.11% 8.08% 8.05% 8.07% 8.10% 1715 8.10% 8.07% 8.04% 8.01% 8.03% 8.06% (C1osing May 8) 1715 7.88% 7.85% 7.82% 7.79% 7.83% 7.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0400/60.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com