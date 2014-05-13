Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/04.50 01.20/01.50 02.40/03.00 07.34% 07.34% 07.34% (May 9) 1000 04.65/05.70 03.50/04.25 01.15/01.45 07.06% 07.09% 06.99% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/20.00 60.50/62.50 103.50/105.50 143.00/145.00 1100 19.00/20.50 61.00/63.00 104.50/106.50 144.00/146.00 1200 19.00/20.50 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 144.00/146.00 1300 19.50/21.00 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 144.00/146.00 1400 19.00/20.50 61.00/63.00 104.00/106.00 143.50/145.50 1500 19.50/21.00 61.50/63.00 104.50/106.50 144.00/146.00 1600 18.75/20.75 60.75/62.75 104.00/106.00 143.00/145.00 1715 19.50/21.00 61.50/63.00 104.75/106.75 144.00/146.00 (C1osing May 9) 1715 22.00/23.00 64.00/65.50 107.00/109.00 146.00/148.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.50/187.50 225.50/227.50 261.50/263.50 303.50/305.50 1100 186.50/188.50 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 304.00/306.00 1200 187.00/189.00 227.00/229.00 262.50/264.50 304.50/306.50 1300 187.50/189.50 227.50/229.50 263.00/265.00 305.00/307.00 1400 187.00/189.00 227.00/229.00 263.00/265.00 305.00/307.00 1500 187.50/189.50 227.50/229.50 263.50/265.50 305.50/307.50 1600 186.50/188.50 226.50/228.50 262.50/264.50 304.50/306.50 1715 188.00/190.00 228.00/230.00 264.00/266.00 306.00/308.00 (C1osing May 9) 1715 189.00/191.00 229.00/231.00 265.00/267.00 307.50/309.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 342.00/344.00 377.50/379.50 417.00/419.00 461.50/463.50 1100 343.00/345.00 378.00/380.00 417.50/419.50 462.00/464.00 1200 343.50/345.50 379.00/381.00 419.00/421.00 463.50/465.50 1300 344.00/346.00 379.50/381.50 419.00/421.00 463.50/465.50 1400 344.50/346.50 380.00/382.00 420.00/422.00 464.50/466.50 1500 345.50/347.50 381.00/383.00 421.00/423.00 465.50/467.50 1600 343.50/345.50 378.50/380.50 418.50/420.50 463.00/465.00 1715 346.00/348.00 381.50/383.50 421.50/423.50 466.00/468.00 (C1osing May 9) 1715 346.50/348.50 382.00/384.00 422.00/424.00 467.00/469.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.11% 8.25% 8.36% 8.31% 8.23% 8.16% 1100 8.20% 8.32% 8.43% 8.36% 8.26% 8.18% 1200 8.25% 8.35% 8.42% 8.37% 8.28% 8.20% 1300 8.29% 8.34% 8.42% 8.38% 8.30% 8.21% 1400 8.20% 8.30% 8.39% 8.36% 8.28% 8.21% 1500 8.26% 8.33% 8.42% 8.38% 8.30% 8.22% 1600 8.16% 8.27% 8.36% 8.33% 8.25% 8.18% 1715 8.22% 8.30% 8.38% 8.35% 8.28% 8.20% (C1osing May 9) 1715 8.15% 8.26% 8.33% 8.29% 8.21% 8.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.12% 8.08% 8.05% 8.01% 8.04% 8.06% 1100 8.13% 8.10% 8.06% 8.02% 8.04% 8.07% 1200 8.14% 8.11% 8.07% 8.04% 8.07% 8.09% 1300 8.15% 8.12% 8.08% 8.04% 8.07% 8.09% 1400 8.16% 8.13% 8.10% 8.06% 8.09% 8.11% 1500 8.17% 8.14% 8.12% 8.08% 8.10% 8.12% 1600 8.13% 8.10% 8.06% 8.02% 8.05% 8.07% 1715 8.14% 8.11% 8.08% 8.05% 8.07% 8.09% (C1osing May 9) 1715 8.10% 8.07% 8.04% 8.01% 8.03% 8.06% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0500/60.0600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com