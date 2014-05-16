Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.00 01.25/01.50 03.75/04.50 07.66% 07.66% 07.66% (May 13) 1000 03.75/04.75 02.50/03.25 01.25/01.50 07.63% 07.63% 07.63% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/15.50 55.50/57.50 98.00/100.00 136.00/138.00 1100 13.75/15.25 55.00/57.00 97.50/99.50 135.50/137.50 1200 13.75/15.25 55.00/57.00 97.50/99.50 135.50/137.50 1300 14.00/15.50 55.00/57.00 97.00/99.00 135.00/137.00 1400 14.00/15.50 55.50/57.50 98.00/100.00 136.00/138.00 1500 14.50/16.00 56.00/58.00 98.50/100.50 136.50/138.50 1600 14.00/15.25 55.25/57.25 98.00/100.00 136.00/138.00 1715 14.00/15.00 55.25/56.75 97.50/99.00 135.25/137.25 (C1osing May 13) 1715 18.50/19.50 60.00/61.00 102.50/104.50 141.00/143.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.50/180.50 217.50/219.50 252.00/254.00 293.00/295.00 1100 178.00/180.00 217.00/219.00 251.00/253.00 291.50/293.50 1200 178.00/180.00 217.00/219.00 251.00/253.00 291.50/293.50 1300 177.50/179.50 216.50/218.50 250.50/252.50 290.50/292.50 1400 178.50/180.50 217.50/219.50 252.00/254.00 292.50/294.50 1500 179.00/181.00 218.00/220.00 252.50/254.50 292.50/294.50 1600 178.50/180.50 217.50/219.50 252.00/254.00 292.50/294.50 1715 177.75/179.75 216.50/218.50 251.00/253.00 290.50/292.50 (C1osing May 13) 1715 184.00/186.00 223.00/225.00 258.00/260.00 299.50/301.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.50/332.50 365.00/367.00 404.00/406.00 448.00/450.00 1100 328.50/330.50 362.50/364.50 401.00/403.00 445.00/447.00 1200 328.50/330.50 362.50/364.50 401.00/403.00 445.00/447.00 1300 327.00/329.00 361.00/363.00 399.00/401.00 442.50/444.50 1400 329.50/331.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 445.00/447.00 1500 329.50/331.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 445.50/447.50 1600 329.50/331.50 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 445.50/447.50 1715 327.50/329.50 361.50/363.50 399.50/401.50 443.00/445.00 (C1osing May 13) 1715 338.00/340.00 373.00/375.00 412.00/414.00 456.00/458.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 8.30% 8.32% 8.24% 8.15% 8.06% 1100 8.17% 8.25% 8.29% 8.22% 8.13% 8.04% 1200 8.17% 8.26% 8.29% 8.23% 8.14% 8.04% 1300 8.21% 8.25% 8.28% 8.22% 8.14% 8.04% 1400 8.27% 8.33% 8.34% 8.27% 8.18% 8.09% 1500 8.37% 8.38% 8.38% 8.29% 8.19% 8.10% 1600 8.24% 8.32% 8.35% 8.27% 8.18% 8.09% 1715 8.20% 8.27% 8.30% 8.24% 8.14% 8.06% (C1osing May 13) 1715 8.24% 8.29% 8.34% 8.29% 8.20% 8.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.00% 7.95% 7.91% 7.87% 7.93% 7.94% 1100 7.96% 7.91% 7.86% 7.82% 7.87% 7.89% 1200 7.97% 7.91% 7.87% 7.82% 7.88% 7.90% 1300 7.96% 7.90% 7.85% 7.81% 7.86% 7.87% 1400 8.01% 7.96% 7.91% 7.86% 7.90% 7.91% 1500 8.02% 7.95% 7.90% 7.86% 7.90% 7.92% 1600 8.02% 7.96% 7.91% 7.86% 7.91% 7.93% 1715 7.97% 7.91% 7.87% 7.82% 7.87% 7.89% (C1osing May 13) 1715 8.05% 8.01% 7.98% 7.94% 7.97% 7.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.2900/59.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com